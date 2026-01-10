The Pokémon developer Game Freak recently released the DLC Mega Dimension, so what's it up to beyond this? In case you missed it when it was revealed last year, the studio has a new action RPG Beast of Reincarnation in the pipeline.

In an update this week, it's now been revealed we'll be hearing more about it at Xbox's upcoming Developer Direct showcase, taking place later this month on 22nd January 2026. This latest broadcast from Xbox promises to give fans an "inside look at not just the games" but also "the studios working to bring them to life".

"We’ll also be taking a trip to Tokyo to visit the legendary Game Freak, offering a first in-depth look at Beast of Reincarnation, which we revealed at Xbox Games Showcase last year."

So, while there may not necessarily be any Nintendo-related announcements here, we might at least get a look at the inner workings of Game Freak and how it goes about developing new projects.

For now, Beast of Reincarnation will release on Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, PC and Game Pass. It was officially revealed in June 2025 (just days after the launch of the Switch 2) and is published by Fictions and directed by Kota Furushima - a Game Freak employee who has worked on the battle system and sound in past Pokémon releases.

Beasts of Reincarnation is described as "an expansive one-person, one-dog action RPG built around demanding, technical combat". Here's a slightly more detailed description and the trailer from last June:

"In post-apocalyptic Japan, a land ruined by corruption and crawling with monstrous beasts, humanity’s last hope may rest with Emma—an outcast cursed as a Blighted One—and Koo, her loyal canine companion. Survive a journey across an ominous, ever-changing world where dangerous forests can erupt in the wasteland. As Emma and Koo push deeper into the unknown, their bond strengthens—and with it, strange powers bloom."

Although Game Freak has mostly focused on major Pokémon projects over the years, in between these releases, it has worked on its own unique titles. During the Switch generation, it released games such as Little Town Hero across multiple platforms and even revived Pocket Card Jockey.

As for its latest Pokémon DLC Mega Dimension, it's not bad, but like the base game it lacks the freedom of the core series.