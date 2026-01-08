Nintendo has given us all a rather lovely surprise this gloomy Thursday: a set of brand new Joy-Con 2 colours coming 12th February 2026.
Coming in Light Purple and Light Green — though they're a the new set was officially unveiled on the Nintendo Today! app and is the first set of new Joy-Con 2 colours for the Switch 2 since the console's launch.
They're a rather nice contrast to the Switch 2's black colour scheme, and softer than the current default of blue and red.
Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but we imagine that this set will cost the same (or a little more) than the current standard Joy-Con 2.
Do you like the new Joy-Con 2 colours? Let us know in the comments.
Love the colours. This would be perfect for my significant other. I am personally more of a Pro Controller player. But I'd choose these over the standard ones!
I accidently left my Switch 2 on the tube (which also had all my physical games in its case) a couple months ago and it was never found. I was really bummed and decided I wanted to wait for some kind of special edition or bundle or different colour before I got a replacement so it wouldn't feel like just getting the same thing again. Haven't decided if I'll go for this specific colour, will have to see.
I'm glad I've (hopefully) put my hardware collecting days behind me with Switch 1, because this 'barely different' variant would have gnawed away at me indefinitely if I didn't buy it.
Not any more though. I'm sooooo totally over that silliness. Gonna have to try harder with this player, Nintendo - I ain't no sucka no more!
They are quite fetching colours though. Anyone know of any deals going?
I never bought spare Joy-Cons for my Switch, but this colour scheme has me tempted.
Great color scheme. Had some fun collecting joycon variants on the original Switch, but can’t see myself doing that again.
When they are attached its barely noticeable. I hope they come soon with full colored versions
Glad we're finally getting new Joy-Con 2 colors and even more so since these ones are great - happy for those going for them (potentially me included at some point)!
Revolutionary.
they look good but they also look like they want to appeal towards boomer... To serious, to less fun for my taste.
I don't like the Black color outside and the pastel color inside.
It should be Pastel color outside since I don't like Black color for my gaming device.
I’ll prolly pass. I already have a set of special switch 1 joy cons and would hate to have the joy cons and console not match
It would be nice if these come with overlay stickers or something for the sides of the console that are permanently orange and blue
I don't have plans to buy these particular colors but I'm glad to finally have some variety. I wouldn't mind some where the entire joycon was a different color like the Switch 1.
I kinda wish, they had non primarly black options. One day. One day
Coincidentally, these go nicer with the colour options for Genki's new grips they're releasing
I wonder if this'll come in a bundle with the system or if you have to buy them separately.
I'm more apt to buy a pro controller when I nab my own Switch 2 unit, but I can't deny these are cool joy-con 2 variants. Wonder if they'll release a version of the console with these instead of the current default pair?
These are cool. May eventually pick them up for my daughter, who got a Switch 2 for Xmas. I do wish the colors popped a bit more when in handheld. Had they been a bit “more different” from the standard Joy-Con I would have bought immediately but this is more an “eventually” design.
Would be nice to have an additional set of joy-cons for 4 player couch multiplayer in games like Mario Kart or Mario Party. But unfortunately that doesn't happen enough to spend €90 on it.
Btw, seems they actually fixed the Joy-Cons, it’s been more than 6 months and there’s not a single widespread report of Joy-Con drift, and you know the media (currently monetizing on Nintendo’s hate) would post it in a heartbeat.
I'd rather if the pastel colour was on the outside like how switch1 colours worked, not a fan of it still looking mostly black when handheld
Woah... Nintendo so bold, so daring. Look at all that color and fun and personality you're finally adding to the Switch 2. Really compliments the black on black on black on black special edition Pro controller you're also releasing. Can't wait to see the amazing UI themes you'll surely be adding, too. /s
Glad to see they’re going to make some variants. Hope there are others to follow. I have four sets of Joycons on my Switch OLED: red, blue, yellow and white. Nintendo thankfully replaced my first two sets with refurbished ones last year when age started to claim them.
Anyhow, this is cool
I like the color accent approach with the Joy Con 2. Makes the Switch 2 look more professional in any setting.
Edit: Seems a lot of people are upset over this design choice. Keep in mind, Nintendo has to differentiate the Switch 2 from the OG Switch so that consumers don’t get confused.
Wow, that’s so boring.
I like the colours but what I really want is the main body of the controller to be colourful again.
@TripleJump sorry to hear this and hope you could claim on your insurance. I lost my Switch Lite in a Tescos once but was able to get back, which was a relief.
Pastel de nada.
J/k, looking good actually. I don't feel any need to buy a second pair thanks to Nintendo's generous policy of supporting Joycon 1.
@Ogbert couldn’t agree more. Give us the main joycons coloured as I gotta have em all 😋😇
Still waiting for a variant of the console and not just a game bundle.
Hopefully a monster hunter variant- either stories 3 or wilds
Or a splatoon raiders version
Look ... I don't mind the switch 2 being mostly black. But if you're going to release alternate colors then shouldn't you do a bit more?
In handheld mode you barely see the colors.
They're definitely going to sell significantly less joy cons if these are the alternative color options.
These look nice, but is it just me or is the Switch 2 controllers in general just really... black? I don't really have any issue with it, it's just kind of confusing why the full red, full blue, full green, full pink, etc. of the Switch 1 generation became just black with small bits of other colors.
I hope they do Zelda ones later this year for the 40th. I'd buy those as the Skyward Sword ones were my go to on Switch 1
I am going to say it, the old joycons were better on the rails and with the customization. The magnet sucks and being stuck with those political colors in my switch sucks.
I am also still waiting for a proper d pad.
I'll be honest.... it's not a colour I would have personally chosen.
Thankfully I'm in no rush to get a spare set, I'm happy enough with the set that came with it and my Pro Controller for now
What a waste of potential. Why even bother doing alternate colors if they're just going to be mostly the same?
@Luigia
Thanks for the kind words. I got mine on Amazon so it's probably not insured, though maybe it should've been.
Worse than the financial element, it's just really embarrassing. I thought I was too grown-up to do something like that, but I just wasn't paying attention. It's such a stupid mistake, I want to go back in time and slap my past self.
But its too late to go back and fix it, so I can only be grateful that I only lost a game system and some games instead of anything irreplaceable.
Also I still have the Switch 1 and a newfound appreciation for the idiot-proofness of digital games.
New colored ring alert!
I get the deviation from Switch 1, but ultimately I don’t want to purchase a Switch 2 with black joycon 2’s that have a slight hint of colour that’s never gunna be seen on the magnetised insides. It’s barely noticeable on the analogue sticks as it is.
Ultimately, what Nintendo are doing is selling
the exact same black joycon 2’s again with a minor colour variant, rather than a notably different coloured joycon 2.
IMHO, it makes this largely pointless in terms of aesthetic value overall. I’d would have at least expected the buttons or triggers to have the gradient colour as well or something… just, anything to make give them a personalised reason for purchase.
@Jeremazing
My dream is for vividly colorful transparent options from the N64 and GBC/A days. Oh please oh please oh please.
Wake me when the Pro 2 controller gets some snazzy colours and I’ll buy myself a second one.
They don’t look horrible.
I kinda like the primarily-black thing Nintendo is going for so far. You know down the road they’ll go for the wacky (at least I hope they do!) but it gives a more unified look to the system with the color accents instead of the HEY LOOK IM ALL PURPLE/ORANGE/PINK/EYE SEARING YELLOW the S1 joy-cons had.
And yes, I say this as someone who happily bought a set of said EYE SEARING YELLOW joy-cons back in the day, recently got replacements from Nintendo after their batteries died.
If I didn’t have a second pair, I’d get these new colors. I like them better than the red and blue
I do wish the Joycon 2 had more color on them. I get going with primarily balck, but it's too subtle. The buttons should match the colors at least. They need a little pop!
Utterly boring. I want the colour visible, not almost entirely hidden when docked to the console or controller grip.
Hulk Smash! Woohoo!
I have a feeling they are doing this to maintain fewer SKUs. Nintendo is trying to save money in the most random ways right now, so of course this will be wonky.
The colors are pretty decent, but nothing to write home about with the design.
Whooptie frickin doo
I'm actually good with my Switch 1 & 2 Pro Controllers
I have the mushy ZR issue that others have had on my current S2 Joycons. So I'll probably get these so I can send that one off for repair.
still black.. so more of an accent than a color, but nice ones, have switch 1 joycons in these colors...
@Nep-Nep-Freak
Because general consumers are thick. Means there is no mistaking these are for Switch 2 and not Switch 1.
The multi-colored straps are cool. Nintendo mostly did away with multiple colored straps early on with the Switch 1, save for a few Special Editions.
I like the joy cons for 'sitting with my arms down by my side' ala Wii era gaming, but the pro controller just feels much better for long term play, along with those back buttons.
The purple one should have been perfect for Metroid Prime 4 limited edition Switch 2.
I really like these! Though, I do kind of wish we had full color ones, instead of just around the stick and the connector port. (My favorite S1 color scheme was green/purple btw.)
Still, this would be an easy way to distinguish between mine and my son’s Switch2’s.
You son of a bench, I’m in.
@Anti-Matter if they do make it pastel on the outside, people are going to confuse it with a Switch 1 Joy-cons, and knowing Nintendo, they don't want to repeat another Wii U marketing confusion.
Price expectations? Probably going to be £85-90 surely?
So with the next Direct ... will the guy on the left be wearing a purple shirt and the guy on the right wear a green shirt ?
@FlamingBird
At least Nintendo can make it White outside, pastel color inside.
Looks way much better.
Black color for gaming device doesn't even look interesting for me.
From most fascinating, enigmatic, unpredictable games company to least,* in 1 generation.
EDIT - i forgot xbox again*
I'm aware I'm stating the blindingly obvious, but a slightly pale purple and pale turquoise surround to the analogue sticks does not make me want to buy joy cons. When they decide to colour the whole thing, I'll bite.
Apart from most of the color being minimal and hidden away in handheld mode. The actual sides of the switch are still gonna be red and blue no? Lol
@JumpingJackson
I miss sitting "slack armed" for much of my gaming during the wii era! it was and is an underrated feature, for sure. (im not sure if Nintendo has ever really even mentioned it..)
have you seen the new/upcoming valve frame controller? It might be the first "slack armed pro controller" (for "slack armed pros" 😎) ive ever seen, and it looks pretty great! im hoping i can acquire and use it as a general bluetooth controller since ive no interest in VR personally ✌️
@foursider anytime I see something like that now a days the internals didn't look nearly as fun. Like the PCBs are covered in plastic and the batteries, or shielding.
Don't get me wrong I would take it over the vanilla colors we get, I just felt like it was worth mentioning it's not as fun to look inside as it was back in the day.
This is the equivalent of me saying I have new underwear but the only way other people can see it is if my pants sag due to lack of a belt. You won't really see it. Visual design wise, Switch 2 joy con suck, and it's the only department the Switch 1 joy con are just better.
@obijuankanoobie
That's true, I didn't think of that... Especially for the tightly packed joycons. Maybe the Pro controller, though, as I know the off brand Afterglow controller that's clear and lights up had room to make transparent look cool. But, I agree, even if the impact of the insides isn't as interesting as the early days, it'd still be neater than black.
