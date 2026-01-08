Nintendo has given us all a rather lovely surprise this gloomy Thursday: a set of brand new Joy-Con 2 colours coming 12th February 2026.

Coming in Light Purple and Light Green — though they're a the new set was officially unveiled on the Nintendo Today! app and is the first set of new Joy-Con 2 colours for the Switch 2 since the console's launch.

They're a rather nice contrast to the Switch 2's black colour scheme, and softer than the current default of blue and red.

Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but we imagine that this set will cost the same (or a little more) than the current standard Joy-Con 2.

