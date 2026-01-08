Joy-Con 2
Image: Nintendo

Nintendo has given us all a rather lovely surprise this gloomy Thursday: a set of brand new Joy-Con 2 colours coming 12th February 2026.

Coming in Light Purple and Light Green — though they're a the new set was officially unveiled on the Nintendo Today! app and is the first set of new Joy-Con 2 colours for the Switch 2 since the console's launch.

They're a rather nice contrast to the Switch 2's black colour scheme, and softer than the current default of blue and red.

Joy-Con 2
Image: Nintendo

Pricing hasn't been announced yet, but we imagine that this set will cost the same (or a little more) than the current standard Joy-Con 2.

Do you like the new Joy-Con 2 colours? Let us know in the comments.