There are currently multiple Witcher projects in development and it seems one of them might be new content for Geralt's third outing.

Over the past week, a rumour about The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt getting a "surprise" DLC expansion popped up online after Polish Noble Securities analyst Mateusz Chrzanowski mentioned how he was expecting a "paid add-on" for the game to be released as early as March 2026.

This was reportedly backed up by a Polish leaker known as 'Borys Nieśpielak', who claimed Fool's Theory (the Polish development team behind the upcoming remake of the first Witcher game) was involved in this new content (via VGC).

Now, in another development, IGN Poland has added fuel to the fire, claiming it first heard about a new expansion for Witcher 3 years ago, but didn't publish anything as it was unable to corroborate this information. Here's what the Polish website was apparently told at the time, according to PC Gamer. Keep in mind there has been no official confirmation about a new expansion or what content it might include.

"IGN Poland said its source at the time claimed the new expansion would take players to the far-off desert of Zerrikania, which is mentioned in passing at a few points in The Witcher games. Zerrikania is also different enough from The Witcher kingdoms we already know that it could be a place where, for instance, Ciri could successfully undergo the Trial of the Grasses"

One other factor supposedly fueling this rumour is the news CD Projekt needs to generate around $277 million by the end of 2026 to achieve an "incentive program target". It's a goal one investor believes would be "extremely" tough without any new content this year (with the Witcher 4 not expected to release anytime soon), so a DLC for the existing title could definitely help the company reach its target.

Chrzanowski also recently told Eurogamer that CD Projekt Red was still short of its goal, with just "five quarters remaining", which "implies the need for something significantly larger than just another update or a version for a niche platform".

We'll try not to get too ahead of ourselves here, but If this expansion is the real deal, it would no doubt be the prime opportunity for CD Projekt Red to consider a Switch 2 Edition of The Witcher 3. And it's already proven what it's capable of on Nintendo's new hybrid system with its excellent Cyberpunk 2077 port.