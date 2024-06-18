Well, we knew it was coming, but this is still pretty exciting, right?

Yes, the latest Nintendo Direct is here, and depending on when the Big N decides to reveal its new hardware, it could very well be the last one focused solely on the Switch. Gosh, what a thought.

It's a bit of an odd one in that respect, then; will Nintendo put all of its cards on the table and give us one of the greatest Direct presentations of all time, or will it be quite content to reveal a few neat remasters and be done with it? We suspect the serious big hitters are being kept on the sidelines for the 'Switch 2', but we've nevertheless got our fingers crossed for a couple of bonafide first-party bangers. Metroid Prime 4, anyone? How about a few more Zelda and Metroid remasters?

Regardless, you can tune in with us right here for when the showcase kicks off at 7am PT / 10am ET / 3pm BST / 4pm CET / 12am AET (Wed 19th). Make sure you have your favourite beverage at hand, keep your expectations in check, and whatever happens, have fun with it.