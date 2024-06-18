Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

Update [Tue 18th Jun, 2024 15:20 BST]: Well, would you look at that? Fantasian is indeed coming to Switch.

Revealed during the Nintendo Direct, Fantasian Neo Dimension brings Hironobu Sakaguchi's turn-based RPG from Apple Arcade to consoles.

We'll bring you more details as they come, but for now, you've got until Holiday 2024 to prepare!

Original [Tue 18th Jun, 2024 12:30 BST]: We are mere hours away from the June Nintendo Direct Showcase, so of course the rumour mill is already hard at work. Nate the Hate (who previously made claims about the secret 'Switch 2' presentation at last year's Gamescom) has shared his predictions in the latest episode of his podcast including one game that he claims to be "personally aware of and can say is in the Nintendo Direct".

Now wait right there! With the Direct so close, we think it's only fair that we give you a big old spoiler warning here before we dive into Nate the Hate's claim. We always advise treating rumours with a pinch of salt, but we don't want anything to be unnecessarily spoiled for you when the showcase itself is right around the corner. Only read on if you are willing to see a game that could potentially appear.