Nintendo has finally revealed Metroid Prime 4, and it's now called Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. It's planned for release in 2025 and we've got our first look via a new gameplay trailer.

It definitely looks like classic Metroid Prime! Scanning makes a return, Sylux is causing trouble again, and all the usual hallmarks, including missiles, lock-on, and the Morph Ball are present and correct. It's incredibly cinematic though, really making use of the Switch's extra power. Though we wouldn't be surprised if this one winds up being cross-gen with the 'Switch 2'...

It also looks to be running at a silky-smooth 60fps, which is a lovely bonus.

Here's the official description from Nintendo: