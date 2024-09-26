Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Switch Lite Hyrule Edition - Pre-Order
Image: Nintendo Life

Both The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom and the gorgeous Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition are out now! If you're wanting to find the best deals and cheapest prices for either, you're in the right place.

Thankfully, the Switch Lite system is still widely available, meaning you can still buy one with ease, and there are some fantastic deals on Echoes of Wisdom including £10 off in the UK. Have a browse below.

Please note that some external links on this page are affiliate links, which means if you click them and make a purchase we may receive a small percentage of the sale. Please read our FTC Disclosure for more information.

Buy Nintendo Switch Lite: Hyrule Edition

Listings for the console are now available at several retailers. The console also comes with a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack included as standard.

US

UK

Europe

Japan

Switch and Switch Lite consoles work anywhere in the world regardless of region, and can be used in the language of your choice. The only difference is the packaging – the model below will arrive in Japanese packaging but can be shipped worldwide.

Buy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom In The US & Canada

Here are your current options in the US and Canada:

US

Canada

Japanese Version

Buy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom In The UK

There are several options available in the UK, with some very welcome discounted prices already on offer:

UK

Ireland

Buy The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom With eShop Credit

If you'd rather own the game digitally, you can buy it directly from the Nintendo Switch eShop. We stock Nintendo Switch eShop credit vouchers at our very own store – if you'd like to top up your account and support our work here at Nintendo Life at the same time, you can buy some below:

Are you securing an order for this one? Are you looking forward to it? Let us know in the comments.