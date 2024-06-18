Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

Those after another slice of family-friendly metroidvania mayhem need look no further as today's Nintendo Direct has revealed that an all-new update is landing in Disney Illusion Island. What's more, it's available right now!

The 'Mystery in Monoth' update will see Mickey and the gang setting out to help detective Dash Dolphin solve — you guessed it — a mystery. You'll be hunting around Monoth for clues, mapping out locations on a cork board and using your answers to dig up the truth behind the central case.

This free update is now available for all those with Disney Illusion Island on Switch.

We had a great time with this charming metroidvania when it landed on Switch last year, calling it a "cozy and enjoyable experience you won’t want to miss" in our review. Sounds like today's additions and the recently released 'Keeper Up' update provide the perfect opportunity to dive into it all over again. Oh, go on then...