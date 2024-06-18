Well folks, the wait is over. More than seven years since its initial announcement, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been fully revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct, and it looks incredible.
The trailer doesn't reveal too much, but we've got confirmation that many of Samus' core abilities from the original trilogy return, including the morph ball, missiles, charge beam, scanning, and the lock-on/strafe mechanic. We also got a glimpse at Sylux, the illusive antagonist who we briefly saw in Metroid Prime: Federation Force, along with a bunch of Space Pirates and Metroids.
In this gallery, we'll go through every official screenshot provided by Nintendo and highlight a few notable things that stood out to us.
So without further ado, let's get to it.
Samus' Corruption Gunship
Samus' Gunship from Metroid Prime 3: Corruption makes a return in the trailer. Granted, it looks slightly different; maybe a bit darker in colour with some minor intricate differences, but in terms of its overall design, we'd say this is the same model.
Also, looking at Samus herself, she's rocking the iconic Varia Suit, which implies that maybe she hasn't been robbed of all of her abilities at this stage in the game.
Glorious Combat
Combat in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond looks comfortably familiar, with Samus wielding the charge beam and missiles to take out a bunch of rowdy Space Pirates. It looks a lot more cinematic than previous instalments, however.
It looks like equipment is mapped to the Switch's d-pad, and as expected, Nintendo has wisely refrained from revealing other abilities beyond the missiles at this stage.
Scanning Makes A Return
The famous (or infamous, depending on your preferences) scanning mechanic makes a return in Beyond, allowing Samus to gain vital information on her surroundings, including fauna, flora, and enemies. The UI has been given a nice visual upgrade here, and it looks lovely. Can't wait to 100% it.
Ballin'
As expected, the Morph Ball ability returns too. Much like previous instalments, it looks like we'll be able to scope out some crucial events while hiding away in our little ball, which is nice. VIsually, it looks pretty basic, but we imagine once we upgrade Samus' suit, the ball will also alter its appearance accordingly.
Familiar Enemies
As mentioned earlier, it looks like Sylux will be the antagonist for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (or one of them, at least). We can see him here walking menacingly through an opening with both Space Pirates and Metroids at his side. Having control over the Metroids is an interesting angle, and we can't wait to see how it plays out.
Luscious Environments
At the end of the trailer, we got a few out-of-context glimpses at some of the environments we'll be visiting during our time with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. We're getting some heavy 'Tallon Overworld' vibes from this and it looks stunning. There's a ruddy great big tree here that would give Elden Ring's Erdtree a run for its money.
Dat Logo, Though
Finally, the logo for the game looks familiar, but very new. The purple colour scheme is nice, but we're at a loss as to whether it's hinting toward what the story might entail. Heck, for now, we're happy to just bask in its glory. Metroid Prime 4 is real!
So that's yer lot! It's looking pretty good, right? Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long for our next glimpse of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, but hopefully the reveal trailer has made up for the seven-year drought we've dealt with since 2017.
Let us know what you think about the game so far with a comment down below. Do you like the visuals? What else are you hoping to see from the gameplay?
Comments 33
Two baby metroids...Samus can't catch a break.
The only thing I want is enhanced movement in this new Prime game.
Please let there be Shinespark sprinting.
It has sixteen times the detail of Metroid Prime 3
GULP GULP GULP
Holy moly, how did they manage to make it look like this. As a high end pc gamer, i am blown away by the way it looks.
Day one for me.
Something tells me, this isn't shown running on the OG Switch, but the Switch 2 hardware.
While the game looks great in motion, I was immediately distracted by the (relatively) low-resolution textures on the ship as Samus emerged, which doesn't bode well for a potential Switch 2 version with better textures/performance (as there was speculation about a cross-generation release a la Twilight Princess/Breath of the Wild).
Retro Studios has some wizards and amazing technology in store for us. Very easy to see why they got the reigns after development restarted. I'd recommend Digital Foundry's video on the stunning Remastered (and the game itself of course) for a deeper dive into just how much effort and wizardry they manage to squeeze out of the ancient Tegra X1.
@Steel76
Considering what I saw from Metroid Prime Remastered, I expect this can run on the original Nintendo Switch hardware.
Calling it now.
This game will either be cross-gen and/or enhanced for Switch 2.
Mark my words, you heard it here first.
Well it’s time. It is here. We just need MP 2 and 3 on Switch which I’m assuming it will come before MP 4 comes out. Maybe the September Direct would shadow drop MP 2 and 3. And MP 4 looks great on Switch so far.
This Direct is clearly one of the best of all.
Metroid Prime, new Mario and Luigi, new Zelda game, a Donkey Kong port (hey it’s something from DK), Ace Attorney investigations collection, and the Dragon Quest games as well. Truly and simply amazing.
If you notice at the end of the GBA online service. The theme to MP3 was playing in the background after perfect dark.
@Vil This is why them and monolithsoft always help out Nintendo when it comes to tech.
My mind is simply refusing to believe this runs on the Switch. Like, I know Retro are gods at making stuff look jaw-droppingly gorgeous regardless of the hardware constraints Nintendo consoles have but like.....dude.
DUDE.
DUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUUDE
I almost cried when I saw my old pal, the scanning mechanic.
Looks beautiful, as I mentioned in the other comment section it remains to be seen if the Prime gameplay is for me - really should play my copy of Remastered before 4 comes out to see if that's the case - but regardless, happy it's finally coming for all those waiting for it!
People getting far too excited about a few shots of a game probably still running on a PC and possibly a decent way off being finished.
With the trouble this has been through a bit of caution is definitely warranted.
Some keep saying it looks to good to be running on Switch. It proves with talent & amazing artists hardware is almost irrelevant. And yes it does look incredible 😍
Maybe be it is and has always been the artstyle of these game but I don’t find them visually “stunning” as other do. The look is very clean but I don’t see much going on here. Maybe a digital foundry video will help me.
People wondering how it can possibly run on a switch. Simple, it's not an expensive open world title like totk or botw. Narrow hallways and corridors give a lot more room for fidelity.
But also screenshots don't show us if it's locked 60fps either. or even locked 30. botw when it was announced and OG screen shots showed had much higher fidelity than reality when it actually shipped out and could barely maintain 15fps until they greatly reduced grass and some other tweaks
I cannot get over how good this looks they really cooked 😅. Not sure how the Switch is gonna run this that well though I'm wondering if this will be a Twilight Princess/BOTW situation where it'll be a a cross launch for the next console which will probably come out next year
This is lookin fire 🔥
Not really my thing but for all of you who have waited 7 years for this, wait another year, or few months, and play it on Switch 2, no way it isn't enhanced in some way, either frame rate, resolution or HDR. So I suppose if you're playing on a 7" screen that doesn't matter as much, just talking to the 4k HDR TV folk.
The logo seems based on a black hole and accretion disk. I guess we goin in..
@MysticalOS The uploaded trailer is 1080p/60fps. Nintendo isn't one of those companies that leaves things ambiguous. If it's 60fps, a trailer will be uploaded in 60fps. If it's 30fps, it will be uploaded in 30fps.
Also, Nintendo is pretty good about showing trailers running on the hardware it was intended. So, it's a pretty safe bet this is the game running on an actual Switch and not some sneaky "Switch 2" showing.
Despite my initial lukewarm reaction to the graphics during the Direct, I must say the art direction shows great continuity with the previous entries. These screenshots still don't make it look substantially better than MP1 remastered, but that's not necessarily a bad thing. Maybe they didn't want to reveal too much at this stage.
Come to think it, I can't recall being very impressed by TOTK from the trailers, but, in-game, some of the vistas made my jaw drop. I'm sure MP4 will have similar moments. The jungle environment shot looks especially intriguing.
Getting this day one on Switch 2. 90% it’s a console release title.
It’s odd that people find this too impressive to be running on Switch, the low poly and texture work if anything make this look a little less stellar than Prime Remastered - Especially that final biome scene.
That’s not my to say it doesn’t look great though, the art direction seems to have deviated into something less realistic than Prime and closer to Dread if anything (which is a compliment).
But yeah, this looks perfectly tailored to switch hardware capabilities from looking at the initial reveal. Nothing out of the ordinary here that I wouldn’t think it can’t handle (plus Retro are tech wizards).
If I got a nickel everytime I've seen someone say "This looks too good for Switch, it must be Switch 2/Pro footage" over the last 3+ years, I'd be Elon Musk by now.
@LadyCharlie I would think it's cross gen, with it looking better on Switch 2. It will be the Switch's swansong. Although I do expect we may get another couple of ports or remasters for Christmas 2025 considering the Switch's vast userbase. We will see...
Metroid Prime had a difficult development on Gamecube. Yet everyone was blown away when the game was released. You could argue that it had that generations best graphics. I like the look of Metroid 4 but the resolution does look low. This is Switch footage but will be enhanced for Switch 2.
I wonder if other hunters will show up in this game, they should try bringing back multiplayer as well. Game wasn't perfect, but I did kinda enjoy Hunter's multiplayer, lol.
But yeah seeing Sylux return is making me think, what if more bounty hunters from Hunters show up? They could bring back a multiplayer mode based on that game. xp
Why we caring about graphics so much? I’m just excited for another Metroid, man. As long as the art direction is solid and it runs/plays well, I’m in.
Tap here to load 33 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...