Well folks, the wait is over. More than seven years since its initial announcement, Metroid Prime 4: Beyond has been fully revealed during the latest Nintendo Direct, and it looks incredible.

The trailer doesn't reveal too much, but we've got confirmation that many of Samus' core abilities from the original trilogy return, including the morph ball, missiles, charge beam, scanning, and the lock-on/strafe mechanic. We also got a glimpse at Sylux, the illusive antagonist who we briefly saw in Metroid Prime: Federation Force, along with a bunch of Space Pirates and Metroids.

In this gallery, we'll go through every official screenshot provided by Nintendo and highlight a few notable things that stood out to us.

So without further ado, let's get to it.

Samus' Corruption Gunship

Samus' Gunship from Metroid Prime 3: Corruption makes a return in the trailer. Granted, it looks slightly different; maybe a bit darker in colour with some minor intricate differences, but in terms of its overall design, we'd say this is the same model.

Also, looking at Samus herself, she's rocking the iconic Varia Suit, which implies that maybe she hasn't been robbed of all of her abilities at this stage in the game.

Glorious Combat

Combat in Metroid Prime 4: Beyond looks comfortably familiar, with Samus wielding the charge beam and missiles to take out a bunch of rowdy Space Pirates. It looks a lot more cinematic than previous instalments, however.

It looks like equipment is mapped to the Switch's d-pad, and as expected, Nintendo has wisely refrained from revealing other abilities beyond the missiles at this stage.

Scanning Makes A Return

The famous (or infamous, depending on your preferences) scanning mechanic makes a return in Beyond, allowing Samus to gain vital information on her surroundings, including fauna, flora, and enemies. The UI has been given a nice visual upgrade here, and it looks lovely. Can't wait to 100% it.

Ballin'

As expected, the Morph Ball ability returns too. Much like previous instalments, it looks like we'll be able to scope out some crucial events while hiding away in our little ball, which is nice. VIsually, it looks pretty basic, but we imagine once we upgrade Samus' suit, the ball will also alter its appearance accordingly.

Familiar Enemies

As mentioned earlier, it looks like Sylux will be the antagonist for Metroid Prime 4: Beyond (or one of them, at least). We can see him here walking menacingly through an opening with both Space Pirates and Metroids at his side. Having control over the Metroids is an interesting angle, and we can't wait to see how it plays out.

Luscious Environments

At the end of the trailer, we got a few out-of-context glimpses at some of the environments we'll be visiting during our time with Metroid Prime 4: Beyond. We're getting some heavy 'Tallon Overworld' vibes from this and it looks stunning. There's a ruddy great big tree here that would give Elden Ring's Erdtree a run for its money.

Dat Logo, Though

Finally, the logo for the game looks familiar, but very new. The purple colour scheme is nice, but we're at a loss as to whether it's hinting toward what the story might entail. Heck, for now, we're happy to just bask in its glory. Metroid Prime 4 is real!

So that's yer lot! It's looking pretty good, right? Hopefully, we won't have to wait too long for our next glimpse of Metroid Prime 4: Beyond, but hopefully the reveal trailer has made up for the seven-year drought we've dealt with since 2017.

Let us know what you think about the game so far with a comment down below. Do you like the visuals? What else are you hoping to see from the gameplay?