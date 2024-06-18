Well, well, that was a packed one, wasn't it?

We've gotta be honest, expectations were sensibly low around these parts. For every wild card dream we had of a new Mario & Luigi or that 2D Zelda we've been hoping Grezzo would make as a follow-up to Link's Awakening, there was a wise voice in our ear warning us to be cautious and realistic. Switch launched back in 2017 and Nintendo has said there's a new hardware announcement coming in a matter of months — surely all the big-name games are getting banked for the new system's launch, right?

While that remains true where 'Switch 2' is concerned, we also know that Nintendo supports its systems very well into the latter years. Sure, we'll get a fair number of HD updates (hello there, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD), but there was also a healthy dose of optimism with our caution that there'd be some sparks of excitement amongst the known-knowns and the unknown-knowns. And Nintendo delivered.

Honestly, having watched the thing with various documents and other windows open for coverage purposes, this writer in particular is keen to sit down tonight and watch the whole thing again to catch the details we missed. Once it started, it just didn't stop, with wave after wave of great news rolling in over the 40 minutes. The pacing was just spot on this time, with known quantities and nice little updates to existing titles sprinkled in among the big announcements.

Starting with a revival of a fan-favourite series, we're eager to hear more about Mario & Luigi: Brothership.

And given that we weren't expecting first-party megatons from this, it managed to deliver at least two. Confirmation that Metroid Prime 4: Beyond is indeed still releasing on Switch and that it's coming next year was a bombshell, helped by the fact that it's been seven long years since the game was announced. The trailer didn't disappoint.