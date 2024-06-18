Developer Sunblink is bringing its cosy life sim adventure game Hello Kitty Island Adventure to Nintendo Switch in 2025 as a timed console exclusive. Revealed during today's Nintendo Direct, with the cutesy Sanrio + Animal Crossing vibes, we're absolutely keeping an eye on this one.

Originally an Apple Arcade exclusive which launched in 2023, it won Game of the Year on the service and is one of the most successful and popular games there. Now it's finally making the leap to consoles next year, and of course, Switch is the first port of call. Which makes sense, given the cute and cuddly vibes.

The game doesn't just feature Hello Kitty either — My Melody, Cinnamoroll, Kuromi, Pochacco, Retsuko, Kuromi, and Chococat are just a few of the familiar Sanrio faces you'll be meeting when you land at Big Adventures Park. But when you arrive, things don't go as you expect — your friends all get separated and the park is desolate. So it's time to reunite everyone with your own custom Sanrio-style character and restore the park, and the island, to its former glory.

Sunblink says that Hello Kitty Island Adventure brings over 100 hours of content — and that's just mandatory content. Thee game has been getting constant free updates since its release last year, and the Switch version will come with all of those updates and more. The best part? No microtransactions, at all. And multiplayer that's much simpler to jump into than in Animal Crossing, and with a lot more to do.

Here are all the key features from the developer:

- Explore a Massive World - Meet iconic Sanrio characters across several distinct biomes with more than 100 hours of gameplay to experience. Brave Kuromi’s haunted mansion in the Spooky Swamp, unearth ancient secrets in fiery Mount Hothead, ride minecarts through Gemstone Mountain’s glittery caves, and discover new treasures underwater in Rainbow Reef. - Create Your Character - Express yourself as an original, Sanrio-style avatar with a wide range of adorable character customization options. Select from dozens of faces, features, and body shapes, then collect hundreds of clothing items. Change your appearance at any time. - Decorate to Your Heart's Content - Decorate your personal dream space or attract new friends to the island with the right furniture pieces. Plus, multiplayer guests can even decorate their own Friendship Cabins on your island. - NO Microtransactions - There is no premium currency to earn, purchase, or spend in Hello Kitty Island Adventure. Enjoy the sights, customize your island vacation, and unlock everything just by playing the game. - Craft, Create, Collect - Bake delicious recipes with Hello Kitty, brew magic potions with Kuromi, collect critters with Keroppi, learn to fish from Badtz-maru, and so much more. Share gifts and complete quests to deepen your bonds with even more beloved characters. Scour the island for collectibles, like the plethora of hidden Gudetama, sometimes locked behind devious puzzles. - Team Up in Multiplayer - Everything is better with friends. Invite someone to your island via Game Center or invite code. Boost each other’s stamina to explore greater heights and depths, solve the island’s trickiest puzzles, chase new high scores, or simply build vacation homes together. - Frequent, Free Gameplay Updates - Sunblink is constantly adding new characters, areas, clothing, items, visitors, mini-games, and so much more—all for free.

From what we've heard from those who are already playing the game on iPhones and iPads, this is so much more than an Animal Crossing and Hello Kitty crossover. But, as a little tease for you readers, we've already had a chance to check out the game briefly at Summer Game Fest. Keep an eye out for our hands-on impressions later today!