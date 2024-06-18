Today's Nintendo Direct certainly started out with a banger surprise, didn't it? Nintendo revealed that a brand new Mario & Luigi game is in development — and it's launching on 7th November 2024 on Switch.
Mario & Luigi: Brothership is the first new entry in the Mario & Luigi RPG series, originally developed by AlphaDream, in quite some time. And it looks absolutely lovely.
This is breaking news and we'll update this story with more details as they come in.
Superstar Saga was my first Mario game ever (and still is my favorite one til this day)
I'm so happy to see this series back
Probably pass on it since not a fan of this series - think Superstar Saga is kind of just decent and it's the best one - but the art style translated to the Switch nicely.
The animation looks OUTSTANDING.
But I dunno if this series will feel the same without Alpha Dream (RIP).
I’m so excited about this one. Glad the series lives on!
The (alpha)dream lives on...
This was a completely unexpected announcement. I'm loving the new art style.
Heck yes! I was hoping this series would come back. Dream team is one of my top favorite mario games.
@LadyCharlie Yeah, that's my biggest reservation too. I stand by the statement that M&L's voice and style is hard to replicate without the devs at Alphadream.
Until we find out who's involved with this one, I'm keeping my expectations in check. Still gonna play it though.
HYPE!
I wonder who's making it, though.
@LadyCharlie Maybe ex-Alphadream staff have made a new studio to make it? 🤞
Never played one before but I might give it a try. Always was tempted to buying dream team back then in 3ds days… would you guys recommend the Mario and Luigi series?
@Hyrulewarrior Oh absolutely. Superstar Saga, Bowser's Inside Story and Dream Team in particular are some of the best Mario RPGs put to screen. Even the weaker titles, Partners in Time and Paper Jam are still pretty good. You can't go wrong with the whole M&L series.
@larryisaman I’d be quite surprised if Alpha dream staff aren’t here at all
I love the look!
Nice to see that we're getting another entry. Felt way too long since the last one.
What a way to start the Direct, didn't see a Mario & Luigi game coming and even less so a brand new one, absolutely getting it and hopefully playing it day one!
Love love love the animation in this. Really looking forward to it
TWO DAYS AFTER MY BIRTHDAY WHAT WHAT WHAT
Never in a MILLION years did I expect M&L to come back after Alphadream's demise but oh my god this looks like a PERFECT revival: unique character designs again, fun gameplay and a gorgeous visual style that perfectly translates the game's artstyle. I'm gonna have a really good birthday bro 😭
This was a dream reveal for me! I’m so happy I literally have only played a little if partners in time and a demo of dream team a fell in love with the gameplay! The fact that the artstyle looks like the cover art of the games is already a plus, I cannot wait!
Stole the show
This was out of pocket, but I am so down.
Looks cute.
Will consider the game quite late.
I've been hoping for one of these for a while, should be great.
Best announcement in my opinion
I yelled so loudly when I saw the Mario & Luigi logo.
I literally could not believe my eyes, there is no way Nintendo is this nice!
I'm curious to see how they do it without Alphadream.
I knew, from the moment I saw the Mario and Luigi renders (Because they look exactly like the Paper jam and/or Dream team art/renders) I knew it was either a new or brought back Mario & Luigi game.
Best Direct announcement for me. Now we have the return of Super Mario RPG, classic Paper Mario, and NOW Mario & Luigi! The first home console game is looking just as I thought it would. Former Alphadream devs are surely working on this.
The new bad guys’ character designs are obviously inspired by Dream Team villain Antasma. It looks like the brothers go into some kind of dream world, after all.
As children, my brother made sure he played as Luigi in SMB3 while I was Mario. I lost him almost 7 years ago. To see the subtitle of the game pop up like that made me shed some tears. I miss him deeply and if we can adventure this way together, it's a stretch I know, but I'll take whatever I can. It's me and him, not necessarily Mario and Luigi.
Now THIS is how you start a Nintendo direct!
Honestly the Mario and Luigi series is really great and the art style is faithfully translated to 3D.
Definitely getting this.
Hmm, I wonder what studio is making it.
The animation quality is kinda insane! I'd love to know who is working on it. Maybe Ubisoft is involved?
This looked incredible. The Mario RPGs keep on coming. And I'll keep on getting them, thank you very much.
Sad that Alpha Dream is gone and thus isn't doing this, but regardless it is great to see the franchise return, and I am very optimistic about this!
The animation was awesome! Like a cartoon. Definitely looking forward to checking it out. Will have to see if I can beat Zelda in time for launch day tho. Pretty great holiday sequence between Zelda in Sept, Mario Party in Oct and this in Nov!
Definitely a great announcement, looking forward to this one. Been too long since we had a new one of these.
It's kinda funny how the M&L series has effectively been relegated to the end-life of consoles twice now.
But this is still a big deal, and wild that this means we're gonna have 3 different Mario RPGs released within a year of each other by the time this one comes out.
They started off strong with this banger
And I KNOW BANGERS
