Today's Nintendo Direct certainly started out with a banger surprise, didn't it? Nintendo revealed that a brand new Mario & Luigi game is in development — and it's launching on 7th November 2024 on Switch.

Mario & Luigi: Brothership is the first new entry in the Mario & Luigi RPG series, originally developed by AlphaDream, in quite some time. And it looks absolutely lovely.

