Nintendo has announced as a part of today's Direct that Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will be barrelling onto Switch on 16th January 2025.
This remastered version of the Wii platformer not only has a sweet new facelift, but it will also include all of the bonus levels from the 3DS version for a whopping 80 levels! Oof.
This is breaking news and we'll be updating this story with more details as they come in.
Comments 41
Donkey Kong Country Returns Returns Returns
This looks like a cheap port. I wouldn't call those graphics HD.
This was an odd one since Tropical Freeze is already on Switch. Sigh. Hope we get a new DK someday.
Bought this game on Wii and 3DS so I'm definitely not getting it this time. Can't recommend it enough though, this game is a platforming masterpiece.
Been wanting a port of it for a long time so I'm definitely game for it.
DK and Diddy kong models definitely looks different, but I don't, everything else looks a little too wii-like.
From SD to 3D to HD. This game itself is bouncing between barrels..
Hmm will I double dip and suffer greatly with the difficulty? Perhaps.
@Waluigi451 How so? They are two different games
Would've preferred a brand new game, but I'm really excited for this to be on the Switch; finally, we'll have all five Country games together on the same system for the first time!
... Of course, SOME people here can't keep their negativity to themselves. Yikes.
This one is new to me, so definitely interested. Curious to find out how it holds up compared to Tropical Freeze.
Scraping the barrel with this. Great game for those who missed it the first two times though.
Actually never played this back in the day. Will consider it if the price is right.
Well, I got the free games in disc on Wii version including the Donkey Kong when I bought an used Wii PAL version from online shopping website and I still haven't even finished the first stage.
Too many games to play.
Never had a Wii or 3DS so it's already a must buy, that and the fact Tropical Freeze is in my top 10 best plataformers.
I already have the 3DS version so unless there’s something new I’m probably gonna skip it. Though I definitely recommend the game to those that like donkey Kong country.
I am very thankful for this. Not only that they ported it, but that they included the 3DS levels too. Now both Retro's DKC games are on the same console. Would love if they made a third game (or a fourth one, or as much as they can), but this is very nice.
So it's basically taken the same steps as the first Xenoblade game.
Fun, but I noticed three hearts per Kong at top left. Did they make it easier? The difficulty was one of the more appealing parts of this game to me.
This was the biggest disappointment of the Direct. Seems to be a very straightforward port. I was expecting more from DK in this Direct.
I didn't think that Nintendo would have sprung for a new game so late into the Switch's lifespan, but I've never played this on Wii or 3DS, so it'd be nice to be able to enjoy the (arguably) best version of the game at last. I'm also relieved that I've never triple-dipped on this either.
This is disappointingly low effort. If they had done like a Bowser's Fury style expansion, that would've been cool. But eh. Not buying it again.
Well, here's that Donkey Kong game you wanted...
I know everyone is so sad that there hasn’t been a new DK game in years with just two rereleases now but may I point out that Mario kart has had nothing but ONE PITIFUL RERELEASE IN TEN YEARS! Sorry I just hate Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and it gets me so mad when people say it’s the greatest switch game
The TOP banana is backkkk
Donkey Kong Country Returns: For Good?
Was hoping for a new game like the next person, but it still makes sense considering the theme park. The 3DS remake was over a decade ago. I know I’ll get it again. While Tropical Freeze is superior, Returns is definitely still a great game in its own right. I just lament the Kongs dissolving in water like Inkings and Octolings…
@nocdaes
Woulda loved a new entry or if a remake, a remake of Country 1 but will be cool to revisit this. Its been years and I do remember loving it
Haven't played Returns yet despite having it on 3DS (missed the original on Wii) so of course I'm getting this and after finishing/completing it I'll finally play my Switch copy of Tropical Freeze for the first time!
FINALLY. Cannot wait to replay this on my Switch.
A bit random, hopefully just a hold over until a new DK game hits.
I hope it is a cheaper release because you can buy the Wii one very cheaply 2nd hand.
I will probably add it to the collection though as I never got to playing either version and love TF.
This was definitely the worst announcement of today. The same game is being re-released for the third time. And Nintendo isn't even bringing new content. Compare that to Sonic X Shadow Generation, where we get a new campaign with Shadow, which brings new levels, bosses, enemies and maybe even a story. Here you don't even have new playable Kongs, or a King K. Rool campaign, or new animal buddies, worlds, etc.
Well, DK fans got thrown a little bone, at least, though said fans probably already played this game front to back anyway.
So that means all the modern DK games are on one system? Nintendo is really trying to make a one stop shop with switch.
Well, it’s DK. Maybe I’ll give it a shot.
@Nintendoid720 it's from the easy mode that was in the 3DS version, I'm sure they'll have an option for the original mode
I was hoping for a "best of both worlds" kind of port of this game, 3DS content and controls with Wii visuals and frame rate so the fact we're actually getting this makes me very happy
...And it looks almost exactly like the Wii version upscaled ...and will probably be full price.
I have it on Wii, but missed on the 3DS version. I might get it, depending on how much I can get it for, that and if I can get Tropical Freeze at the same time.
So Wii-3DS-Switch... I mean i like the game but come on. Donkey Kong Returns, and returns and returns again
…no new Funky mode?
Tap here to load 41 comments
Leave A Comment
Hold on there, you need to login to post a comment...