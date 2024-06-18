Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

Nintendo has announced as a part of today's Direct that Donkey Kong Country Returns HD will be barrelling onto Switch on 16th January 2025.

This remastered version of the Wii platformer not only has a sweet new facelift, but it will also include all of the bonus levels from the 3DS version for a whopping 80 levels! Oof.

This is breaking news and we'll be updating this story with more details as they come in.