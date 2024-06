One question that cropped up watching the reveal trailer (above) is: Just how well will Switch cope with this? The game on PS5 and Xbox Series X didn't exactly run flawlessly, so we're keen to see how this kitty holds up on the little console that could.

Here's some extra blurb from the PR, plus some screengrabs from the trailer.

The critically acclaimed and award-winning cat adventure game, published by Annapurna Interactive and developed by BlueTwelve Studio, is coming to Nintendo Switch. Take on the role of a stray cat separated from its family and untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity. Roam areas high and low, neon-lit and murky, and explore this unwelcoming place inhabited by curious droids and dangerous creatures when Stray slinks its way onto Nintendo Switch this winter.

