As part of the 18th June Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has announced the arrival of four new games for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.
Game Boy Advance titles Zelda: Link's Awakening & Four Swords and Metroid: Zero Mission will be available later today as part of the GBA library. And Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and Rare's brilliant Perfect Dark are being added to the Nintendo 64 lineup. The latter is confirmed to include online multiplayer, as did GoldenEye 007 when that launched for the service.
Turok and Perfect Dark will be part of a new 'Mature 17+' Nintendo Switch Online app, similar to an age-restricted app which launched in Japan alongside the GoldenEye drop.
All classics, but which will you be playing first? Let us know below.
Recently played Perfect Dark on game pass for the first time in decades.
Holds up well. Great game.
Bro I ain’t paying 50 bucks for gba, but I want to play four swords so bad
Excuse me a sec while I play zero mission!
Wow, what a great selection 👌🏻
This was the highlight of the direct for me. I gasped so LOUD when they announced the Mature 17+ app, though it was expected to come to other countries at some point.
With them releasing that, I hope Conker can show up soon… I’d be such a win if the game was playable on another Nintendo console again. Still hoping for Diddy Kong Racing!
Hope that I can play the FPS games in handheld mode easily- Goldeneye was a pain.
Four Swords is wonderful to see, man.
Those are some fine additions to the service!
Was secretly hoping for some Pokemon GBA games, lol but oh well. Still great new lineups tho
Perfect Dark is Forever.
Man, seeing the +17 and no Conker really put a sad face on me.
@Pastellioli I just want them to announce resident evil 2 around october for N64. Always wanted to give that version a go.
Maybe I can finish Perfect Dark now.
So what they're saying is that this totally opens the door for Conker's Bad Fur Day
Probably won't even bother grabbing the M app for awhile since I don't like FPS games, but Zero Mission is overdue and online Four Swords will probably be really fun so those are neat.
More than makes up for no Expansion Pack update in May. Was hoping this would be the reason why.
Seems redundant to have a separate "Mature" app given how dated the games are (and the fact that Goldeneye is featured in the standard app already).
We eating so well chat
I LOVE Turok but it's so strange they released it while there is arguably a better version of it already available Switch. And uh.. one where you can BUY it and not have to sub to play it. It even has an "original graphics" mode if I remember correctly.
Oh well, not appreciative, I can;t wait to play it, but it's just weird.
@Henchdog Them releasing a Mature 17+ app definitely opens the door for a lot of other titles. Can’t wait to see what else they add on there! Hopefully the next N64 release after this one isn’t too long. I’d love for them to also announce a roadmap later.
Did not expect four games to just drop like that, I fully expected a new roadmap since we know nothing that is coming in the future now aside from these games.
It's hard to believe an announcement as insane as Zero Mission and Perfect Dark coming to NSO ON THE SAME DAY got lost in the shuffle but man that really was just how this Direct rolled huh XD
I've been clamouring for SO LONG for ZM/PD to get added to NSO so to finally be able to experience them in addition to goddamn FOUR SWORDS AND TUROK feels surreal. Definitely giving these a shake whenever possible!
How does 4 Swords work without the GC connection?
Honestly I’ll be pretty happy to play Metroid zero mission since I’m not a fan of the original Metroid (lack of a map) and I heard that zero mission is a massive improvement over it. Also I hope I can convince my brother to get the expansion pass for four swords adventure. Also to those praying for perfect dark to be on the service, Cheers!
You had me at Metroid: Zero Mission but then they go and show the Mature 17+ app (the western version of the 18+ app that launched in Japan with GoldenEye 007 and Jet Force Gemini) and Perfect Dark.
This means that Conker's Bad Fur Day is now only a matter of time.
@RygelXVIII It's a different Four Swords compared to Four Swords Adventures on GameCube. Treat it as: whoever has access to the game on Switch can join others in a separate multiplayer mode, and I believe open up a temple in the main game for single player mode.
@SillyG GoldenEye is rated Teen. I was thinking they wouldn't have a mature game in a streaming app, but this makes sense for it to be a separate app for parental settings to restrict the one but not the other.
Still no option for non subscribers.
For someone wanting Diddy Kong Racing, DK64, Smash 64, Banjo-Tooie, or Metroid: Zero Mission, I never thought that last one would beat out the N64 games. With THESE games, it’s just a matter of time anyway…
Well. Wow!
Impressive and unexpected!
@Thomystic : It was given the equivalent of a "mature" rating in other regions (for example, it was MA15+ in Australia, though it would almost definitely drop to an M rating if it were to be reclassified today), and I believe that Goldeneye is included in the Japanese version of the "Mature" N64 app.
Owning Nightdive's Turok remaster and Rare Replay's version of Perfect Dark make this fairly redundant for me, but nice that more is coming to the platform for those who don't have those.
Zero Mission, finally!
Perfect Dark was a pleasant surprise.
Best expansion drop yet??
@Thomystic That is right. I think in Japan GoldenEye (as well as Jet Force Gemini) got higher age ratings than the Teen ratings here in America.
