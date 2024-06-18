As part of the 18th June Nintendo Direct, Nintendo has announced the arrival of four new games for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack.

Game Boy Advance titles Zelda: Link's Awakening & Four Swords and Metroid: Zero Mission will be available later today as part of the GBA library. And Turok: Dinosaur Hunter and Rare's brilliant Perfect Dark are being added to the Nintendo 64 lineup. The latter is confirmed to include online multiplayer, as did GoldenEye 007 when that launched for the service.

Turok and Perfect Dark will be part of a new 'Mature 17+' Nintendo Switch Online app, similar to an age-restricted app which launched in Japan alongside the GoldenEye drop.



