Thanks to today's Nintendo Direct Showcase, we have had our first look at Nintendo Switch Sports next sport update: Basketball.
The new mode will be tipping off on Switch this summer and promises a handful of different game modes including solo three-point contest, 2-on-2 and more.
We'll be keeping an eye out for a more secure release date over the coming weeks.
This is breaking news and we'll update this story with more details as they come in.
We need more than just basketball, Nintendo.🤦♂️
please tell me its not another game that Camelot is being wasted on
Hello? I'd like to report a crime, specifically grave-digging.
I need Boxing, not basketball. 🙄
What’s Nintendo switch sports? Never heard of it 💀
Personally, happy to see this game getting an update as I didn't think it would ever get one yet here we are.
Should add it to my morning exercise slot when I can considering this and also that I already have the game, just haven't started it yet!
Cool, why not. Not the sport I was hoping for but I’m happy the game is still getting some love!
Was definitely not expecting a Nintendo Switch Sports update this late. Gotta admit, basketball was one of my favorite sports on Wii sports resort so I’ll be sure to check this one out
WE ARE SO BACK
Ugh. Nintendo really doesn't want me to buy this game, do they?
And I was actually seriously considering grabbing it, and now I'll have to wait at least another year before there's a reprint with Basketball on the cart.
I initially passed on this (despite yearning for a Wii Sports successor for so long), as it was released incomplete at launch, but even two years after the last update, they dump this on us.
At least it's less irritating/egregious than if it had been paid DLC instead, but I'm so fed up with Nintendo launching unfinished sports games. By all means, give them a soft digital launch, but I'd prefer that they delay any physical releases until the game is actually complete.
This was one of my favorites from Wii Sports Resort (the 3-point contest, anyway), so I'm happy to see it added here.
