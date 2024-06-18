Thanks to today's Nintendo Direct Showcase, we have had our first look at Nintendo Switch Sports next sport update: Basketball.

The new mode will be tipping off on Switch this summer and promises a handful of different game modes including solo three-point contest, 2-on-2 and more.

We'll be keeping an eye out for a more secure release date over the coming weeks.

This is breaking news and we'll update this story with more details as they come in.