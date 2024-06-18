Well, the June 2024 Nintendo Direct has been broadcast. Nintendo warned us that there was definitely a Summer Direct coming (as is typical), and the 40-minute presentation was packed with Switch announcements for games coming in the second half of 2024, plus a select few for 2025. Metroid Prime 4 news, finally!

No mention of 'Switch 2' (again, something Nintendo flagged beforehand), but there's still plenty on the horizon for Switch as the console cruises through its eighth year.

Below you'll find the video of the full Nintendo Direct June 2024 video, every game announcement with trailers, and an official description — or links to our detailed coverage.

At the bottom there's a poll, too, so let us know your personal highlights from this jam-packed Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo Direct June 2024 - The Whole Presentation

First up, here's the entire presentation if you want to watch the whole June 2024 Nintendo Direct video:

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

And here's each announcement from the Direct with its accompanying trailer:

Mario & Luigi: Brothership - 7th November 2024

Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k