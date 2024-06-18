Nintendo Direct June 2024
Well, the June 2024 Nintendo Direct has been broadcast. Nintendo warned us that there was definitely a Summer Direct coming (as is typical), and the 40-minute presentation was packed with Switch announcements for games coming in the second half of 2024, plus a select few for 2025. Metroid Prime 4 news, finally!

No mention of 'Switch 2' (again, something Nintendo flagged beforehand), but there's still plenty on the horizon for Switch as the console cruises through its eighth year.

Below you'll find the video of the full Nintendo Direct June 2024 video, every game announcement with trailers, and an official description — or links to our detailed coverage.

At the bottom there's a poll, too, so let us know your personal highlights from this jam-packed Nintendo Direct.

Nintendo Direct June 2024 - The Whole Presentation

First up, here's the entire presentation if you want to watch the whole June 2024 Nintendo Direct video:

Every Nintendo Direct Game Announcement & Update

And here's each announcement from the Direct with its accompanying trailer:

Mario & Luigi: Brothership - 7th November 2024

The bond between brothers has never been stronger! Set sail for an island-hopping adventure with the Mario Bros. in Mario & Luigi: Brothership!

Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition - 18th July 2024

Take on over 150 speedrunning challenges, face off against the best times of players of different skill levels in Survival Mode, and put your skills to the ultimate test in Legend Challenges from across 13 NES games when Nintendo World Championships: NES Edition arrives on Nintendo Switch July 18, 2024!
Will you be the last one standing?

FAIRY TAIL 2 - Winter 2024

The final battle of FAIRY TAIL begins this winter on Nintendo Switch!
Experience the final battle of Natsu and his friends in an epic, action RPG! This new game depicts the final chapter of the original work like only KOEI TECMO and GUST can deliver.

FANTASIAN Neo Dimension - Winter 2024

The father of FINAL FANTASY, Hironobu Sakaguchi, and renowned composer Nobuo Uematsu return to deliver an original RPG story!
Experience an enhanced version of FANTASIAN Neo Dimension, with brand new features including English and Japanese voice overs and an additional difficulty option.

Assume the role of Leo, as he journeys to recover his memories and solve the mystery of a strange mechanical infection destroying his world. Experience an original and modern take on the beloved turn-based battle system, with a wealth of unique mechanics and strategic combat that shake up the classic RPG formula, and explore a multi-dimensional universe come to life set against the backdrop of over 150 charming hand-crafted dioramas.

Nintendo Switch Sports (Basketball Update) - Summer 2024

Basketball is being added as a free update to Nintendo Switch Sports!
Local and Online play:
🏀 2v2 matches using motion controls
Local play:
🏀 Solo Three-Point Challenge
🏀 Five-Streak Battl

MIO: Memories in Orbit - 2025

MIO: Memories in Orbit is a 2D adventure RPG set in the Vessel, a gigantic spaceship drifting in space for mysterious reasons.
Play the android MIO and explore this decaying and mesmerizing world, overgrown with machines gone rogue.
Uncover its secrets, enhance MIO's abilities, and save the spaceship and its residents from oblivion

Disney Illusion Island ('Mystery in Monoth update) - Today

Curious clues are popping up across Monoth, and Dash Dolphin needs your help to find them. Locate clues, close cases, and solve this brand-new detective mystery.

Looney Tunes: Wacky World of Sports - Fall 2024

Avoid wacky obstacles and gain power-ups to incite chaos against your friends & family as you play as your favorite Looney Tunes character in 4 classic sports: Basketball, Soccer, Golf, and Tennis!

Among Us (Update) - Today

Prep the airlock and join your Crewmates in a multiplayer game of teamwork and betrayal in Among Us! All new Roles (Noisemaker, Tracker, and Phantom) add another layer of deception - out now on Nintendo Switch!

Farmagia - 1st November 2024

Command your monster army as you adventure through the dangerous lands of Felicidad in Farmagia, coming to Nintendo Switch on November 1, 2024!

Donkey Kong Country Returns HD - 16th January 2025

The king of Kong returns! Originally released on the Wii system, Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is barreling onto Nintendo Switch January 16th! Enjoy 80 levels, including the additional levels from the Nintendo 3DS version, and join up with a buddy for 2-player local co-op!

Dragon Quest III HD-2D Remake - 14th November 2024

HD-2D remakes draws near! Command?
Travel through vast worlds and discover where the legendary DRAGON QUEST franchise began with the stunning DRAGON QUEST III HD-2D remake and the newly announced DRAGON QUEST I & II HD-2D Remake!!

Dragon Quest I & II HD-2D Remake - 2025

An updated collection of two classic RPGs, is gearing up to round out the Erdrick Trilogy when it launches on Nintendo Switch next year.

Funko Fusion - 13th September 2024

Celebrate your favorite franchises from across TV, film, comics, and games in Funko Fusion. Explore diverse and colorful worlds, solve puzzles, and relive memorable moments from over 20 worlds of entertainment. Unlock and play with over 60 unique characters in an action game that is filled with uniquely authentic, irreverent humor from the creative minds of 10:10 Games.

Luigi’s Mansion 2 HD - 27th June 2024

An adventure of spooky proportions is almost here! Summon your courage and explore multiple mansions filled with goofy ghosts, tricky traps and other supernatural shenanigans.

The New Denpa Men - 22nd July 2024

WiFi radio waves flying around you.
DENPA MEN is a small creature that uses these radio waves as its home.
You can't see them with the naked eye, but you can find them and catch them using THE NEW DENPA MEN.
THE NEW DENPA MEN is an RPG where you can adventure with such people as your friends.
Unlike other RPGs, your adventure companions aren't in the game, they're all around you!
In addition to the main stage that can be played at any time, there are also event stages that are open for a limited timeIn addition to adventure, there is plenty of fun to be had, such as decorating your base island, fishing for fish, and more!

Metal Slug Attack Reloaded - Out Now

METAL SLUG, the classic action shooter, retains its detailed 2D pixel look and is now a tower defense game with beginner-friendly controls! Use all sorts of strategies to crush enemy bases!
The game also features “ANOTHER STORY”, which fans won't want to miss, and “GALLERY” Mode. Battle it out with players all over the world for the highest title!

Darkest Dungeon 2 - 15th July 2024

Darkest Dungeon II is a rogue-lite turn-based road trip of the damned. Form a party, equip your stagecoach, and set off across the decaying landscape on a last gasp quest to avert an apocalypse. The greatest dangers you face, however, may come from within...

Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack (Update) - Today

Phantom Brave: The Lost Hero - 2025

Each stage of this colorful RPG adventure offers a gridless tactical turn-based challenge. Utilize the "Confine" system to recruit Phantoms, binding them to objects on the map for unique advantages. Unleash potent attacks with "Confine," merging Phantoms with cannons and other Gadgets. When all else fails, execute Marona's special "Confriend" ability for show-stopping abilities that will turn the tide of battle!

Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics - 2024

Gonna take you for a ride back to the arcades with MARVEL vs. CAPCOM Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics! 7 legendary games, all in one Super Heroic collection, coming to Nintendo Switch this year.
- X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM
- MARVEL SUPER HEROES
- X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER
- MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER
- MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES
- MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes
- THE PUNISHER
Additional enhancements across the collection include custom match and spectator features, museum, music player, various display filters, one-button special moves and more!

Super Mario Party Jamboree - 17th October 2024

Get ready to visit an enormous island resort for a party…a Mario Party!
The biggest Mario Party yet, Super Mario Party Jamboree launches on Nintendo Switch October 17th! Take on over 110 minigames, 7 game boards (5 new boards and 2 returning boards), and join up to 20 players head-to-head online in Koopathlon mode!

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom - 26th September 2024

It's up to Princess Zelda to save Hyrule in a brand-new The Legend of Zelda story.

Just Dance 2025 - October 2024

Just Dance 2025 Edition is coming to Nintendo Switch this October! Whether you want to take the party to a whole new level, exercise while having fun, or create special family moments, Just Dance 2025 Edition has something for everyone, with 40 hot new songs, from pop hits to family favorites!

LEGO Horizon Adventures - Holiday 2024

Get ready for a new adventure with the world of Horizon…in LEGO form!
Join machine hunter Aloy on a quest to save the world from an ancient evil. Bring a friend to join you in 2-player local or online co-op when LEGO Horizon Adventures launches on Nintendo Switch this holiday.

Stray - Holiday 2024

Lost, alone and separated from family, a stray cat must untangle an ancient mystery to escape a long-forgotten cybercity and find their way home.

Tales of the Shire: A Lord of the Rings Game - Winter 2024

From Wētā Workshop, known for their work in the film industry, comes Tales of the Shire: A The Lord of the Rings Game, a Hobbit life sim set in the Middle-earth universe of J.R.R. Tolkien. Coming this Holiday to Nintendo Switch.

Ace Attorney Investigations Collection - 6th September 2024

EUREKA! Miles Edgeworth moves beyond the courtroom and straight to the crime scene in the Ace Attorney Investigations Collection! Featuring two remastered titles – Ace Attorney Investigations: Miles Edgeworth and Western debut of Ace Attorney Investigations 2: Prosecutor’s Gambit!

The Hundred Line Last Defence Academy - 2025

Takumi Sumino has a unique requirement at the Last Defense Academy. Defend the school from hostile student enemies for 100 days!

Romancing SaGa 2 Revenge of the Seven - 24th October 2024

The groundbreaking non-linear RPG Romancing SaGa 2, originally released in 1993 in Japan, makes its triumphant return in this first full remake.
The Free-form Scenario system offers a vast array of story experiences in response to your choices, and with the Imperial Succession system, you can select your main character from many playable protagonists to cultivate and expand your legacy, passing down powers, skills, and secrets to the next generation.

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond - 2025

Samus Aran is back! Metroid Prime 4: Beyond will be released on Nintendo Switch in 2025.

