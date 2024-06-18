SNK popped up at today's Nintendo Direct showcase to reveal that Metal Slug Attack Reloaded has blasted its way onto the Switch eShop today.
Originally released on iOS and Android in 2016 (with the servers closing down in January 2023), this 'Reloaded' version promises to bring all of the action-shooter action that you would expect from the Metal Slug series to a new, tower defence format.
This one will see you building a team of familiar Metal Slug faces and deploying them on the battlefield to crush enemy bases. There's also a 'Another Story' mode which promises "a unique collection of episodes that fans won’t want to miss" and a gallery so you can soak in all of the Metal Slug art.
Metal Slug Attack Reloaded also allows for online play, so you can take your tower defence tactics worldwide.
You can now pick up Metal Slug Attack Reloaded from the Switch eShop for £8.99 / $9.99.
Will you be giving this one a go today? March down to the comments and let us know.
Nice to see another mobile game brought back from the dead. This looks interesting and I did like battle cats from what I played of it so I’ll check it out.
Switch gets all the mobile game sloppy seconds it seems.
Never played this one, but for that price I can give it a go.
Didn't expect another Metal Slug spin-off coming to Switch and even less so today, considering the price I'll most likely give it a try at some point!
I thought this looked like a mobile game. Pretty ugly mismatch of sprite scales and resolutions as well. Hard pass.
Man, when will we EVER get an actual follow up to Metal Slug 7?
And yeesh, 6&7 were mediocre at best. Metal Slug's last solid-ish outing was no doubt 5. Yet not in league with 3.
Two Metal Slug games in the year of our Lord 2024?? I'm down for it but yeah they just need to make Metal Slug 8
It’s mental we’ve received nothing but spin-offs for the past 15 years. Almost half the age of the franchise. Pls give us MS8!!
When does mobile games become classics? I kid but I might pick this up considering the price.
ugh, another spin-off, and this one is just a port of a garbage mobile game
at least give us ports of 6 and 7 (XX version in particular) so that we have the entire series on Switch
This reminded me of the first "Swords & Soldiers" game - on Wiiware of all places - which I really liked, but this game seems a whole lot uglier than that. Tempted, but probably no.
