SNK popped up at today's Nintendo Direct showcase to reveal that Metal Slug Attack Reloaded has blasted its way onto the Switch eShop today.

Originally released on iOS and Android in 2016 (with the servers closing down in January 2023), this 'Reloaded' version promises to bring all of the action-shooter action that you would expect from the Metal Slug series to a new, tower defence format.

This one will see you building a team of familiar Metal Slug faces and deploying them on the battlefield to crush enemy bases. There's also a 'Another Story' mode which promises "a unique collection of episodes that fans won’t want to miss" and a gallery so you can soak in all of the Metal Slug art.

Metal Slug Attack Reloaded also allows for online play, so you can take your tower defence tactics worldwide.

You can now pick up Metal Slug Attack Reloaded from the Switch eShop for £8.99 / $9.99.

