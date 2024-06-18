Appearing briefly at the end of today's announcement for The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, Nintendo revealed an all-new 'Hyrule Edition' Switch Lite console which will be launching alongside the game on 26th September 2024.

This might just be the most eye-catching design of all the special edition Switch Lites. The 'Hyrule Edition' console brandishes a gorgeous gold casing reminiscent of that sweet GBA SP model or Link Between Worlds 3DS XL, with the Hylian crest proudly displayed on its underside.

The face buttons are a classy black and we're particular fans of the tiny Triforce detailing underneath the right analogue stick.

This special edition console will also come bundled with a 12-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online, so you can try out some of those new titles which were also announced in today's Direct.

Honestly, we're a little bit in love. You can get a closer look at the design in the following pictures from Nintendo:

What a way to play Echoes of Wisdom, eh? The newly announced 2D adventure finally sees Princess Zelda behind the wheel for the first time in series history. Armed with the new Trirod tool, this gameplay looks unlike anything we have seen from the franchise before, with a much closer focus on puzzles over combat.