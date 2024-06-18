Well here's one we weren't expecting! Nintendo has announced The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, a brand-new 2D Zelda game will be launching on Switch on 26th September.
The headline change here is that Zelda is the hero! Yes, you read that right. Echoes of Wisdom will see you playing as the legendary Princess, who is teaming up with a fairy pal named Tri and a new Trirod tool to save Hyrule.
Aonuma also popped up during the announcement to reveal that a special edition Switch Lite will also be released alongside the game.
This is a developing story and we will be adding more details as they come in.
Sold. Day One purchase. Pre-ordering it, even.
This is exactly what I want from a Zelda game. ZELDA IN A STARRING ROLE, and 2D gameplay.
A+, 5 stars, 10/10.
A Zelda game where you play as Zelda!?!?!? That’s blasphemy!!!!! 😱😱😱😱😱😤😤😤😤😤
A Zelda game where you play as Zelda is a dream come true.
Game looks great, definitely pick it up, but maaaaan all I want from this series right now is Wind Waker and Twilight Princess ports.
I'm glad they're finally taking the title "The Legend of Zelda" literally.
I'm all about this!
I'm already on board with the puzzle-centric gameplay. Very fitting for Miss Triforce of Wisdom over here.
Also, it took 'em long enough to make a gold Switch.
It may be a side-game, but it kinda interesting to see this take on a game where Zelda is the main character. It seem more puzzle-centered, but with BOTW approach to them.
I am beyond excited for this one. A Zelda as Zelda! It’s about time.
Looks amazing
HOLY NOOO WAYYYY LETS GOOOOOO
Looks awesome! I wonder where it’ll be placed in the timeline 🤔
Looks intriguing (because of Chibi looking), but still not sure to play that game. 🤔
This looks so creative and rad!
Sold! I might even pick up the gorgeous Switch lite!
I'm all over this!
I love that the Zelda games do something different each time. No one was expecting this
Best announcement! Very unique. Day one for sure.
At first I was afraid this was going to receive the Princess Peach game treatment making it for soft children (challenge wise).
But then the trailer continued and this one looks absolutely creative and fun!!
A Zelda game where you play as Zelda, and not produced by Phillips??? I’m sold on the idea
Not sure if I really wanted a new Zelda game with Zelda as the playable character. For a second I though I was looking at a remake of the Oracle games... and I think I rather had those.
Looks like it still has that blur effect that ruined Link's Awakening for me which makes me hesitant but aside from that it looks interesting.
Cool! A game where you can play as Zelda and it isn’t terrible! Also I bet the puzzle based gameplay is gonna make a bunch of fans really happy.
Everything I could have asked for from a 2D Zelda, especially that it's a Link's Awakening successor. DAY 1 BUY
Just over 3 months away, certainly a day one for me!
I AM THE TABLE
I love everything about this except the art style. I had hoped that the Link's Awakening remake was the last we'd see of it, but I guess not.
Alright Nintendo here’s all the money I have. Just download the game into my brain please. This is gonna be so good and in the LBW/LTTP/LA style? I am BEYOND excited!
I sorta want the lite but i don’t need it.
I am trying not to spam this thread with how excited I am.
I WANT AN AMIIBO!
Should have called it "The Legend Of Link"
They should have named it The Legend of Link
Looked very choppy, like 15fps. A great spin-off idea for sure, but would like something more traditional for the first new original 2D Zelda in over a decade.
This was without a doubt the biggest disappointment. A Zelda game without Link as the protagonist? Copy abilities instead of actual combat, no thank you. Would rather have a proper remaster than this.
I was beginning to wonder when we'd see 2D Zelda make a return and this is a fun surprise. Can't wait to play this one
I was shocked by it coming so early. I'm soooo hyped for this! What a fantastic Direct.
@mariomaster96 Beat me to it.
I'm grabbing that Lite. Not a big fan of the grey thumbpads on the regular versions.
Really looking forward to this one. I love how Nintendo changed the gameplay up to reflect The Triforce of Wisdom aspect of Zelda.
Plus, I am really digging this artstyle for the "2D" style of Zelda games.
Wait, I thought Zelda was that green kid.
I always felt there was a big surprise reveal left and this is an even bigger surprise than expected!
I absolutely LOVED Link's Awakening. Having an all-new game in the same style and playing as Zelda is just a dream come true. Hopefully, there will be a Collector's edition as well.
Looks cool - I love that they are continuing the Link's Awakening remake style. I do hope there are some "Echos" that are a bit more standard attacks. Sometimes I get frustrated with passive battles. Seems like there will be hundreds of possibilities though, so maybe.
A brand new Zelda with a release date juet a few months away is superb. Let's hope they sort that weird Links Awakening stutter out.
I'm a bit surprised this is not the November game, but I'll take it!
It's been nearly 40 years, but it's finally here!
I was initially expecting an Oracles double pack remake from the first few seconds (judging purely from the Links Awakening remake models), but it had become apparent when everything else was being swallowed up that Zelda was going to be our heroine at last.
And while the echo mechanic looks a daunting (and silly in the best possible way), I suspect that this is going to be a sandbox top-down Zelda game in the way that the Zonai gimmick of Tears of the Kingdom transformed Breath of the Wild's Hyrule into a sandbox adventure.
Easily the best announcement of the Direct.
I was also not expecting so many great games from Nintendo given how underwhelming last year's releases were.
And they are killing me with that gorgeous Switch Lite! I do not need any more of them! Especially with the next console in the horizon (I already have the Pokémon Lites for trading and multitasking).
I did want tp hd tho 😔
The gameplay...it's not for me. I may try it out and see what I think as a lifelong zelda fan. For now, not excited
@Greatluigi Yes. Makes this old head very, very happy. Biggest ask in franchise history combined with 2D and puzzles (sorely missing from BOTW/TOTK)? Day one.
Man, and they didn't call it The Legend of Link.
My disappointment is immeasurable and my day is ruined.
Not sure about the Echo abilitity. Looks a bit annoying in combat and it would get old pretty quickly in the open world.
GREZZO YOU ABDSOLUTE MADLADS
I've been wanting a new 2D Zelda for so long man and to see one finally get made with both the artstyle of Link's Awakening 2019 AND Zelda as the main character has me over the moon. The gameplay looks like it'll absolutely melt my brain (in a good way) but god I am just so damn happy man.
With the games coming up, I think it's safe to say Switch will go on to surpass the mighty PS2 as the biggest selling console of all time.
Looks incredible! So many innovative and unique gameplay elements to look forward to! Guess they're saving TP + WW for a 4K Switch 2 release in a few years. Makes a lot of sense, honestly..
People’s expectations verses Nintendo’s subverting yet again. Amazing.
This is exactly the sort of thing the series needed. Can’t wait 🙂
I am so excited! Almost makes up for the lack of Yunobo amiibo. Key word almost
Ooh, this looks fun. I've been wanting a game to have Zelda as a protagonist for years, and this puzzle mechanic looks unique and interesting.
As an old player of the series I was a bit perplexed...
Let's hope the game doesn't end up at the bottom of the drawer like Four Swords Adventures
THAT GOLD SWITCH OHMYGAWWWDD day one purchase!! Plus the game looks SO good. It looks like that BOTW 2D prototype footage where you could screw around with all the same physics, but with Zelda and with TOTK-level Ultra Hand-esque creativity?!
This looks so fun. Let Zelda cook!
Amazing. It feels like a dream that we're finally getting playable Zelda. And the fact that she plays so differently is very interesting. Can certainly see how this draws a lot of inspiration from BOTW and TOTK too. Yet this seems to be a more classic style experience?
And that art style... Not personally the biggest fan but can see how it suits this kind of game well
wind waker.tp are dead no switch version.
Take all my money Nintendo. all of it
@Anti-Matter a game perfectly made for your liking, I must say.
@Jalex_64 This makes more sense. Keep those ports under wraps long enough to add more Switch 2 bells and whistles to help the wait for the first big Switch 2 Zelda!
Cool. This is a Zelda game I’m more likely to pick up even though I’m not a huge fan of the series
I sincerely hope that there are no plans to kill the Legend of Zelda series...
I want that Switch Lite, but I really don't need it!!!
Now the main question: Do I get the new Zelda straight away, or wait for Christmas?
@Rpg-lover
The Chibi style maybe yes, but as the Zelda franchise maybe I need to think twice before getting the game since I'm not a fan of Zelda franchise. 🤔
The only Zelda games I have (and still neglected) are Wind Walker Wii U and Tri Force 3DS, because of Chibi Link.
This also means no Wind Waker for Switch 1 is pretty much confirmed. Those 'rumours' and 'leaks' have scarred me for years and I will never trust them again lol
Guess I still have to drag out my Wii U for that one. It's worth it, though.
I love how like Link was kinda like “aww nuts” as he sunk into the abyss.
@Anti-Matter okay, but it looks & feels like your type of game, just saying.
@YunoboCo stop the yunobo glazing 😂
Bet, a new 2D and play as Zelda. Cool how that void kind of “bypasses” the curse of Demise to let Zelda be the main character.
Omg this looks SO good!! The trailer made me sob lol, I'm super excited to play as Zelda 😭
I was never into the art style of the new Link's Awakening, which this seems essentially the same as, but regardless this looked awesome, and I can't wait to give it a try!
@SwagaliciousJohnson Honestly, im not feeling the trailer so I hope the final product is good.
With that said, atleast it's not taking a princess peach approach and is treating Zelda like she's capable of being a real heroine. So points in that regard.
I like that playable Zelda isn’t just happening but that they are changing the gameplay up as a result. I enjoyed Link’s Awakening on Switch and fully approve of this being in that style again. This will certainly be interesting!
My monkey paw has curled another finger.
I am glad to see another 2D Zelda, but it feels like the philosophy of BOTW/TOTK has leaked into it with the concept of having all the tools available at the get go.
That said, not seen enough yet to really judge and I am glad that Zelda finally gets to live up to her namesake. Not to mention I am thrilled we get to see ALTTP/ALBW Hyrule again!
Looks fun and adorable.
I fully expected this to be a remake of A Link to the Past until Link died and Zelda was forced to run. It looks fun though. Most likely not gonna be one of my favourite Zelda games but I'm definitely gonna give this one a go.
@Hyrulewarrior Never
I might be interested. Maybe to prepare myself, I’ll get the Links Awakening remake on Switch.
Nintendo just continues to dominate.
"Aonuma also popped up during the announcement to reveal that a special edition Switch Lite will also be released alongside the game."
(question: "Aonuma")
Finally a Zelda game that looks like a real Zelda game but with a twist. I’m curious about the dungeons. A game not directed by the hack Fujibayashi but by someone else at Grezzo?
Count me in!
Finally Zelda playable in a brand new top-down game with the Link's Awakening remake visual style which I personally quite like and with a really interesting new core mechanic - yep, 100% sold, preordering it for sure and will try my best to start playing it as soon as my physical copy arrives!
@Ulysses Yep, no point releasing the same game twice with some features taken away when it'll look more or less the same. Wait for the next generation and get fans even more excited about the new features it can bring.
There's probably more than enough ports on Switch anyway. It makes sense to save a few for the next system whilst bringing something refreshing like Echoes of Wisdom to widen the IP's appeal. It's a win-win in my book!
@YunoboCo I freaking love botw and totk but why do you love yunobo so much? It’s all you talk about even in YouTube comment section.
This looks lovely. I don't have much experience with top down Zelda but day one.
It seems to be more puzzle-oriented than other Zelda games, and I'm fine with that... aside from being a new take on the concept, it's nice to see that they gave it its own personality instead of just being Zelda with Link's moveset. I do hope it has moments where it picks up the pace, but I'm liking what I'm seeing...
*****!
Loved Link's Awakening Remaster.
This is exactly my kind of Zelda!
Just started Minish Cap for the first time, so I'm all for 2D Zelda!
Awesome!
Looks very interesting, just worried that it will be too easy. Being able to copy and paste anything at any time seems like an invite to breaking the game. But let's wait and see.
