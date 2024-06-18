Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

Well here's one we weren't expecting! Nintendo has announced The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, a brand-new 2D Zelda game will be launching on Switch on 26th September.

The headline change here is that Zelda is the hero! Yes, you read that right. Echoes of Wisdom will see you playing as the legendary Princess, who is teaming up with a fairy pal named Tri and a new Trirod tool to save Hyrule.

Aonuma also popped up during the announcement to reveal that a special edition Switch Lite will also be released alongside the game.

This is a developing story and we will be adding more details as they come in.