You'd be forgiven for thinking that today's Nintendo Direct was a co-production between Nintendo and Square Enix, what with the plethora of reveals from both companies. And Square Enix's final announcement from today's Direct was a surprise — a full remake of SNES RPG Romancing SaGa 2, which comes to Switch on 24th October 2024.

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven brings the 1993 classic into full 3D, but it goes beyond just a simple visual update. Kenji Ito's iconic soundtrack has been fully rearranged by the man himself (though the original tracks are also available). There will also be voice acting, both in English and Japanese, tweaks to the battle system, and an updated 'timeline' system.

Plus, as a bonus, the game will be launching both physically and digitally on Nintendo Switch, which is superb news for collectors.

For a rundown of the plot, and a look at this rather pretty-looking remake, check the details below from Square Enix:

It is the Imperial year 1000. Terrifying fiends plague the land and various nations struggle to contend with both this incursion and their own internal conflicts. The people wait in hope for the fulfilment of an ancient legend that foretells the coming of seven great heroes who will save their ravaged kingdoms. Then, one fated day, Avalon, the capital of the Varennes Empire, is suddenly and brutally attacked. The aggressor is none other than Kzinssie, one of the seven heroes of legend. The people are crushed underfoot and Prince Victor, the brave and noble heir to the imperial throne, is slain. The citizens of the empire are overcome with despair in the realisation that the legends were false, But Victor’s father, Emperor Leon, swears his vengeance on the Seven and their mighty powers. He uses the fabled “inheritance magic” bestowed by the seeress Orieve to pass his powers on to his other son Gerard, trading his own life for a chance for his heir to strike back.

Romancing SaGa 2: Revenge of the Seven is a complete 3D remake of the original Romancing SaGa 2, first released in 1993 in Japan. Keeping the epic story of the wars fought between the imperial line of Varennes and the Seven Heroes of ancient myth, as well as all the unique and ground-breaking mechanics from the SaGa franchise, such as “Glimmers” and “Formations”, Revenge of the Seven re-works the battle and character growth systems and adds in numerous new features, such as difficulty selection, making it easily accessible to both long term fans of the series and complete newcomers. The expansive world of Romancing SaGa 2, that was originally depicted using pixel graphics, has been fully updated to gorgeous 3D. All the main characters, such as Leon, Gerard and the Seven Heroes have also been updated, with impressive 3D visuals that keep the distinctive character of the original sprites.

This will be the second SaGa game to launch in 2024 following April's SaGa Emerald Beyond. And we loved the combat in that one, so we're sure this remake will also deliver a hugely engaging RPG for long-time fans and newcomers alike.