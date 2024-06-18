Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

Seven superhero arcade beat 'em ups are heading to Switch later this year thanks to the newly-announced Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.

As the name might suggest, this is a bundle all about our Marvel faves. The seven titles included are as follows:

X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM

MARVEL SUPER HEROES

X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER

MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES

MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes

THE PUNISHER

Things seem to have been presented relatively faithfully, though the collection does offer a handful of new features like online functionality for battling with your pals, training modes, custom matches, a museum and much more.

This one is currently listed for release at some point in 2024. We'll be keeping an eye out for a more secure date over the coming months.

Will you be picking this up for a slice of beat-em-up action later this year? Swing down to the comments and let us know.