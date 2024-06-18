Seven superhero arcade beat 'em ups are heading to Switch later this year thanks to the newly-announced Marvel vs. Capcom Fighting Collection: Arcade Classics.
As the name might suggest, this is a bundle all about our Marvel faves. The seven titles included are as follows:
- X-MEN CHILDREN OF THE ATOM
- MARVEL SUPER HEROES
- X-MEN VS. STREET FIGHTER
- MARVEL SUPER HEROES vs. STREET FIGHTER
- MARVEL vs. CAPCOM CLASH OF SUPER HEROES
- MARVEL vs. CAPCOM 2 New Age of Heroes
- THE PUNISHER
Things seem to have been presented relatively faithfully, though the collection does offer a handful of new features like online functionality for battling with your pals, training modes, custom matches, a museum and much more.
This one is currently listed for release at some point in 2024. We'll be keeping an eye out for a more secure date over the coming months.
Will you be picking this up for a slice of beat-em-up action later this year? Swing down to the comments and let us know.
Comments 62
My BF literally was trying to find a way to play these games last week, this is great.
Hoping it's not digital only!
This annoucement here alone, made this a 10 outta 10 direct for me.
My jaw popped wide open.
Absolutely legendary fighting games, and it is such a relief to finally see them get a proper re-release.
I will get this on Switch, and if it comes to Xbox I'll gladly double-dip so I can play with proper online 😅
This should be a nice collection! I have enjoyed all of these.
THE PUNISHER is finally coming to consoles! This direct's biggest announcement for me personally!
A great collection though I'm still disappointed they didn't include the two Super NES MARVEL games (X-Men: Mutant Apocalypse and Marvel Super Heroes: War of the Gems) as well since both were also by Capcom. Oh well hopefully they'll come via NSO someday.
This was one of the highlights of today's direct for me! I'm so happy the Marvel Vs 2D games were my childhood and MVC2 is still one of my all time favorite fighting games.
@andyg1412 Already confirmed that there will be physical
Age rating alert 🚨
I think there is one game from rated 18+ franchise, right??
While I'm not a Marvel fan at all, I do appreciate Capcom's numerous retro collections on Switch (particularly anything relating to Street Fighter and/or Mega Man), so, this is easily a must-have, provided that there's a physical release, and surely there'd have to be one in the works.
I used to play a couple of these like crazy on the ps1. Definitely picking this one up, hope the online scene is slightly robust for a while
Y'all I almost threw my phone! Oh, having these and most of street fighter on switch?! Dream come true. Can't wait to inform my crew. Plus it is the arcade versions (which are what I grew up playing). So hyped! CPS2 fans have been eating well on the Switch.
TYPHOON!
Take me for a ride.
All these games, AND the Punisher beat 'em up? Amazing to say the least. Maybe now I can finally retire my ancient dreamcast copy of MvC2.
Missed the Direct, but I know NLife has people like me covered with the news. This sounds cool! I'll be keeping my eyes on this.
weren't there "HD" versions of these for like xbox live or something? or like a widescreen version? that would have been nice to have
One of the highlights for me. Its MAHVEL BABY!!
Mvc2 is a great win! I wonder if they will make it like the Dreamcast version where you have to buy* extra chars and costumes? Think that took me 50 hours on the DC to unlock and that would be great fun to do again!
This is a BIG deal. Folks were campaigning for MvC2’s return and we got that and more!
Yeah this already made the direct for me.
These have to be one of the best superhero adaptations in any media. Capcom did an amazing job translating each superhero. Day 1 baby, DAY 1!!!
Nice Marvel fighter collection. The Punisher though was a random addition though lol.
Already a physical version confirmed, so I'm on board. Hope Capcom can work with SNK to bring a collection of Capcom vs. SNK, including the SNK-produced games.
Like with the Beat-em-Up/Arcade Stadium and Street Fighter Anniversary Collections, I'll likely double dip on both Switch and PC/Steam Deck with this.
This is day one for me.
Just the other day I was thinking about such a collection.
A bit of a shame they didn't add MvC3 but I'm happy with the package.
Can't wait to play all of them again!
Only interested in the Punisher game. I don’t think I will pick it up for that fraction of the content here.
This was my highlight
We going for a ride. I think this is the first time these games have ever dropped on a Nintendo console.
Oh, well.
I think I will stick on PS1 version of X-Men vs street Fighter, for the clean choice for me.
I played that game first time from Arcade machine at Singapore back in year 1997.
Day 1 for me as I've never played any of these games before.
Best announcement ever.
Oh man! I almost had a heart attack there!
YOOOOO, LET'S GOO!!
Nobody expected this to happen.
Favourite announcement of the direct! plenty of amazing Arcade/Saturn/Dreamcast goodies in here. Day one, no question. And yikes, if Capcom announced a Power Stone 1&2 HD Collection with the following below I'd probably die!
Knowing Capcom, they'll probably save both for a 3D Capcom Fighting collection, along with Tech Romancer, Rival Schools, Project Justice, Street Figher EX etc. And wow, i haven't actually played the Dreamcast(one of my favourite consoles of all time btw) since probably 2002-ish. Just because I know that revisiting it will never let up to those amazing memories for numerous reasons.
Recently, I've been thinking about MVCI, wondering if Capcom would port it to Switch. This collection is cool.
Thinking about getting just for Punisher game since it seems we never getting a marvel beat-em up collection
This was the best announcement of the direct for me tbh. I’m so pumped to get to play these
This was certainly a surprise. I have very little experience with these games but I know this made fighting game fans happy. I hope Capcom vs SNK is next.
@WaveBoy Well, it just means that we have to support these types of collections for Capcom to consider either porting or remaking those old arcade/Dreamcast games.
first of all YESS MvC1! 👍👍
The most disappointing thing about finally getting pretty much 1:1 accurate "arcade perfect" ports at home has been finding out that the home console versions were generally better the whole time 😆
I really want this to be the Dreamcast port of MvC, especially for the 4p mode, but it will likely be the arcade version, as usual.
Same feeling about Alpha 3, the straight arcade version we've been presented in compilations lacks the DC port's fleshed out, polished feel, and actual features developed for that version.
I want to raise awareness of home ports, they are often much better (even aurally and visually) than the arcade games they are based on, and official "preservation" (read: cash ins) would let them slip through the cracks in into obscurity. thank you.
It's cool that these games are here but... am I the only one who gets a bit frustrated that Capcom doesn't rerelease their "3D" era fighting games? like, where's Street Fighter 4 and 5 and MvC3?! it's always just the sprite based ones.
YES! YES! YES! FINALLY! The only sad thing about this collection is that Norimaro is removed, due to license issues, probably.
'OH HE'S SO PRINGLES'
'WHERE YO CURLEH MUSTACHE AT'
'YOU WANNA LEARN HOW TO DO A [REDACTED] INFINITE!?'
WE ARE LEVELS OF BACK PREVIOUSLY THOUGHT UNATTAINABLE OH MY GOD
Capcom keeping the collections coming and yet I didn't expect a Marvel vs. Capcom one, what a nice surprise, not sure when I'll be able to get it myself, but eventually for sure!
@Serpenterror Norimaro is removed due to license issues, probably.
@Vyacheslav333 Given the collection itself had to go through legal hurdles, maybe we will get a localized Norimaro?
I mean, they wouldn't have an exclusive character if you play only in Japanese, right?
@Blofse These are the arcade versions so I doubt they'll have that in MvC2. The in-game currency only applies to the console ports of that game. In the arcade version you just had to keep playing the game a certain amount of times to earn points and the extra characters would eventually be unlock one by one as those points increased.
Was a huge fan of how the Street Fighter collection. So will be picking this up too. Just waiting for the Capcom vs SNK games to be released on modern systems now. Although admittedly did think they were announcing the third game during the Xbox Showcase briefly but then it turned out to be just Terry Bogard in SF6.
@Fizza I thought I'd be showing my age if I cracked a pringles joke, so thank you, young one for taking one for team.
@LadyCharlie I think its coming to everything EXCEPT Xbox lol. But steam and PS4 should have better online connection.
@Waluigi451 if you haven't played them, you are in for an amazing time. Peak 90s arcade fighting. They're so over the top, and Capcom did an incredible job with their versions of Marvel characters.
omg omg omg omg omg
Oh man, I hope this means it's easier to strike a deal with Disney/Marvel than what we might think.
There are some old Activision Spider-man games that I want remastered and Marvel Ultimate Alliance 1+2
@-wc- "I want to raise awareness of home ports, they are often much better (even aurally and visually) than the arcade games they are based on"
That's a pretty reductive stance. It wasn't really until about the Dreamcast era where home versions of games were on par with their arcade counterparts. The home versions of those Capcom 2D fighters often had fighters with missing frames of animation to save on RAM requirements on more limited hardware, missing background animations and effects on stages, simplified endings to save on disc space, and programmed at a lower resolution.
The Dreamcast is around the time where arcades started dying in the West; because it was capable of keeping up with them, it made arcades irrelevant.
How did we get this many good announcements today? It's unreal
Highlight of the Direct for me. I've been waiting and hoping for this release since the home cabinet was released a while back.
@miwa mine too except the Genesis got the first real console port of the game back in the ‘90’s. For sure super excited it will be on an accessible console now.
@Fizza
+1 for the Yipes commentary, they should totally add that in as a voice track while you're playing. Get some 'JUSTIN WOOOONG OH MY GOD' in there as well for a clutch comeback.
This is wonderful news. I played a good bit of Marvel Super Heroes, X-Men vs. Street Fighter, and Marvel Super Heroes vs. Street Fighter a bit over a year ago and had a great time. MSH is a good one when you're not in the mood for the tag structure of the other games and want a traditional two-round fighter.
Also, so nice to finally see Punisher offered for sale other than as an arcade cabinet. That's one of the best beat-em-up games Capcom ever did. It looked like they'd never release a home version of that. So glad to see it finally happen and it's a great inclusion. Hopefully, they can release their other licensed games like the two SNES Marvel games, Cadillacs & Dinosaurs, and Alien vs. Predator.
PhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysicalPhysical........Please????
@burninmylight
"It wasn't really until about the Dreamcast era where home versions of games were on par with their arcade counterparts."
sorry, there's a whole history of enhanced and original home ports that you are apparently unaware of.
see: many Namco, Konami, and Capcom ports throughout the 8, 16, and 32 bit eras. pick one, almost.
ok heres some.
bionic commando and contra on nes
UN squadron and Turtles in Time on SNES
Tekken 1 2 and 3, soul blade on PSX
remember, im mostly talking about additional content and features, not graphics but I personally believe that some of those (especially the NES ones) look and sound better, too. 👍
@MirrorFate2 Well, who knows... There's no mention of Norimaro on the Japanese site, nor any mention of his removal... It's weird.
CHILDREN OF THE ATOM!! This was my “jam” (people still say that right?) in the arcades back in the day along with the MK arcade games and Killer Instinct. I competed tournaments for them quite frequently and often won many of them. I’ll definitely thrown down my cash for this.
