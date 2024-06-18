Ready to roll? Nintendo has announced that the next entry in the Mario Party series, Super Mario Party Jamboree will be launching on Switch on 17th October.
This promises to be "The biggest Mario Party in series history", according to the Direct, and it certainly looks that way. You can expect a whopping five new boards and an additional two returning from Mario Party and Mario Party 2 taking the total up to seven.
Aside from your usual minigame mayhem, Jamboree will also offer a 20-player online 'Koopathlon' mode, where you'll compete across various events to be the last man standing. What a unique concept, eh?
This is a developing story, so we'll add more details as they come in.
Comments
I'm really hoping that a single Joy Con isn't required, because that would taint a game that I'm otherwise very interested in.
This actually looks really good. The boards look super creative and there's more than five of them, the minigame count is nuts, and they brought back Coinathlon from Star Rush! It's nice to see this series back on the rise.
Boo is playable, not sure about the rest though
Never actually got around to playing Super Mario Party but loved Superstars. This one looks like a good balance of them while also addressing the biggest issue those games had, the dearth of content. Will definitely pick this up.
@HotGoomba Agreed, hope it supports Pro Controller. Looking forward to this.
Looks interesting.
Maybe I will get the game next year.
I still have to build my PS5 games library with more 3rd party kids games.
Too many choices, so hard to decide one.
Might pick this up. I only own Mario Party Superstars and it’s a good game I but don’t see the need for more than one
In retrospect, Mario Party Superstars turned out to be kind of a ripoff! It was a full priced game and they never added anything to it. I really expected DLC for it.As it is, the selection of boards is paltry.
A nice surprise, and I'm glad to see motion controls make a return as they were a high point in Super Mario Party (as was HD rumble), but these games really should be supporting more than 4 players in couch multiplayer (and/or a team option?). What kind of party only has four participants?
The production values also blows Super Mario Party out of the water, which is great to see.
That pic of the cast lets us see it won't be "Mario Party Ultimate" with the cast... Blooper, Hammer Bro., Kamek (I assume a host/boss this time), Pom Pom, Diddy Kong are all missing. Koopa Kid/Mini Bowser seems legit retired, so fair enough, but the rest are waiting.
My kid predicted this last night, I think jokingly, as we then both mocked the lack of boards and new dlc for the previous 2 Mario Party games, but here we are.
I feel like after just having so many Mario party games of late they maybe just should have leaned into the mini game collection aspect and online multiplayer, just called it simply “Mario Jamboree”. But that’s just me.
oh WOW!!! Definitely a Day 1 order for me. I LOVE Mario Party and I am beyond excited for this one
Glad we are getting more than 5 boards this time around. 7 still seems a bit limiting. Really wish they would either give us 10+ boards at launch or at least make additional boards available as dlc. Don’t know why this series is so against dlc it’s actually the kind of game that works great for future dlc content expansions
It looks like they've learnt from the last 2 games with their lack of (or just poor) boards and this looks to have the best selection, plus quite a few other modes, I'm looking forward to this
Looks great and a return to form, but could use some GameCube boards as well ...and that name is so awful it's hilarious.
Monty Mole is playable again. I won.
I just hope it isn't playable with JUST a joycon. That would kill it for myself, and my partner.
Looks cool but I get a bit bored of Mario party about ten hours in
I really think (as with ALL Mario Party's) there will be hidden boards and characters too
Koopathlon mode looks fantastically chaotic!
This is pretty cool and the motion control minigames for super were honestly pretty fun.
And the fact they seem to have kept the rhythm minigames are pretty cool.
