Subscribe to Nintendo Life on YouTube 769k

Ready to roll? Nintendo has announced that the next entry in the Mario Party series, Super Mario Party Jamboree will be launching on Switch on 17th October.

This promises to be "The biggest Mario Party in series history", according to the Direct, and it certainly looks that way. You can expect a whopping five new boards and an additional two returning from Mario Party and Mario Party 2 taking the total up to seven.

Aside from your usual minigame mayhem, Jamboree will also offer a 20-player online 'Koopathlon' mode, where you'll compete across various events to be the last man standing. What a unique concept, eh?

This is a developing story, so we'll add more details as they come in.