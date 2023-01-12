Two more Tera Raid Battle events are coming to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet very soon. Alongside a substantial patch that promises "bug fixes and added functionality" in February, and following the Pokémon Encounter 1008 video, Game Freak and The Pokémon Company have revealed that a new 7-Star Raid is coming to the game along with a cute little Valentine's Day-themed raid (thanks, Serebii!).

The 7-Star Raid is currently shrouded in mystery, but we know it'll come with a Poison Tera Type and will have the Mightiest Mark. You'll also only be able to catch this new 7-Star Pokemon once per save file. The 7-star raid will be available on 27th to 30th January, and again on 10th to 12th February.

The second raid will be a pretty adorable one — Tandemaus with a Fairy Tera Type will be the focus of the Valentine's raid (so it'll have a little heart above its head!). You'll be able to participate in this on 13th to 15th February. Perhaps you can bring your loved ones along to take it down?



Runs from February 13th through 15th pic.twitter.com/RhlQSOWCES Serebii Update: A Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Valentine's Day Raid event has been announced, focuses on Fairy-type Tandemaus.Runs from February 13th through 15th https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT January 12, 2023

Maybe, just maybe, your special lover's Tandemaus might become a three-mouse Maushold instead of a four-mouse one!

Don't forget, tomorrow sees the return of Cinderace's Tera Raid Battles. This will be the best way to ensure you get yourself the Fire-type, which you can also breed to get a Scorbunny. Cinderace raids are back from 13th January 4pm PST and are available until 15th January 3:59pm PST.