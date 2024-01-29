The Pokémon Company has announced that the next 7-Star Tera Raid for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will kick off this weekend from February 2nd through February 4th. It will then repeat the following weekend from February 9th through February 11th (thanks, Serebii).

This time, you'll be chucking your Pokéballs at the mighty Empoleon with the Ice Tera Type and the Mightiest Mark. As ever, you can only catch this beastie once per save file.





Runs from February 2nd through 4th and again a week later from February 9th through February 11th



In addition to Emoleon, Blissey will also return (again) during the second weekend of the event packing some Tera Shard Rewards. Lovely stuff.