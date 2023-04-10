We're really burning through these Tera Raid events for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet now, aren't we? The Pokémoin Company has revealed that the next 7-Star Tera Raid will be none other than Typhlosion, the final evolution of Pokémon Gold & Silver's Fire-type starter, Cyndaquil.

The details were shared on Twitter by Serebii, who revealed that Typhlosion will start popping up in 7-Star Tera Raids from 14th to 16th April, and then again from 21st to 23rd April. It will be a Ghost Tera Type, which is a nice nod to its Fire/Ghost-type Hisuian form in Legends: Arceus.





Typhlosion follows the Ditto Tera Raid, which ended yesterday (9th April). The last 7-Star Raid we got in Scarlet & Violet was Samurott, which was also preceded by Decidueye. That means all of Legends: Arceus' starters have been represented in Paldea's Tera Raids, albeit in their original final evolutions

We're due to get a repeat of the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves sometime this month too, alongside a brand new patch for Scarlet & Violet. Nothing further has been shared on either of these since they were announced back in March.