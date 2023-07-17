The Pokémon Company has announced the next 7-star Tera Raid Battle event coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, with this one seeing you face off against gen VIII's Rillaboom.
The news was shared to Twitter by @SerebiiNet, revealing that the event itself kicks off at the end of this month from 28th-30th July before repeating the following week from 4th-6th August. The Grass-Type 'mon will this time have the Normal Tera Type and will hold the Mightiest Mark — as is always the case, this special headliner can only be caught once per save file.
This will be the second Tera Raid Battle event since the format was pulled from both Scarlet and Violet following a game-breaking bug in May's Chesnaught and Great Tusk / Iron Treads events. Last weekend saw Delphox take the Tera Raid spotlight and it all appeared to run smoothly, so here's hoping that we are back on track now.