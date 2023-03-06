Decidueye Tera Raid
Image: Nintendo Life

Decidueye is going to be the next 7-Star Tera Raid reward in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Announced by the official Japanese Pokémon Twitter account (via Serebii), the Gen 7 starter will be available in-game between 17th and 19th March, and again from 24th to 26th March.

The Arrow Quill Pokémon follows from the Pokémon Day Pikachu as the next 7-Star Raid, meaning it'll be tough to get your hands on. It will have the Mightiest Mark, and it will be a Flying Tera Type. Like all 7-Star Tera Raid Pokémon, you'll only be able to catch this one once.

This Grass/Ghost archery owl made its debut in Pokémon Sun & Moon as the final evolution for the Grass starter Rowlet and it became a firm favourite in the Pokémon community. It also got a Hisuian form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus in 2022 — which we should be able to bring over once Pokémon HOME compatibility finally makes its way over...

Will you be trying to catch Decidueye when it flies into Paldea from 17th March? Take aim in the comments.

[source twitter.com, via serebii.net, twitter.com]