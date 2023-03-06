Decidueye is going to be the next 7-Star Tera Raid reward in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Announced by the official Japanese Pokémon Twitter account (via Serebii), the Gen 7 starter will be available in-game between 17th and 19th March, and again from 24th to 26th March.

The Arrow Quill Pokémon follows from the Pokémon Day Pikachu as the next 7-Star Raid, meaning it'll be tough to get your hands on. It will have the Mightiest Mark, and it will be a Flying Tera Type. Like all 7-Star Tera Raid Pokémon, you'll only be able to catch this one once.





Details being added @ pic.twitter.com/nzX1G10AZy Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet 7 Star Raid Battle has been announced. Battle against Flying Tera Type Decidueye.Details being added @ https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ March 6, 2023

This Grass/Ghost archery owl made its debut in Pokémon Sun & Moon as the final evolution for the Grass starter Rowlet and it became a firm favourite in the Pokémon community. It also got a Hisuian form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus in 2022 — which we should be able to bring over once Pokémon HOME compatibility finally makes its way over...