The Pokémon Company and Game Freak have announced the latest Tera Raid event for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, running from February 3rd, 2023 through February 5th, 2023 (thanks, Serebii).

The event will focus on Armarouge, a Fire/Psychic Pokémon for Scarlet players, and Ceruledge, the Fire/Ghost Pokémon for Violet players. Both will appear more frequently in raids during the event period.



Runs from February 3rd through February 5th



Details @ pic.twitter.com/6sMuJvejLe Serebi Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Focuses on Armarouge for Pokémon Scarlet players and Ceruledge for Pokémon Violet players.Runs from February 3rd through February 5thDetails @ https://t.co/gDbXkHT3ar January 30, 2023

The event itself slots in nicely before the Tandemaus event, which runs from 13th February, 2023 to 15th February, 2023, and the Greninja 7-Star event, which itself has two slots, the first of which ends later today (30th January, 2023), and the second of which commences on 10th February, 2023 and runs until 12th February, 2023.

For a simple breakdown of all Tera Raid events, be sure to check out our full guide: