Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Blaziken Tera Raid
The Pokémon Company has announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's next 7-Star Tera Raid Battle will kick off this weekend from 12th-14th January before repeating on 19th-21st (thanks, Serebii.net).

The upcoming event will put yet another fully evolved starter in the spotlight, with Blaziken taking the starring role. This 'mon will come as a Flying Tera Type and will be holding the Mightiest Mark. As ever, you will only be able to catch this battle bird once per save file.

As highlighted by Serebii, this weekend will also see the return of Blissey to 5-Star Tera Raid Battles with Candy and Tera Shards up as rewards.

