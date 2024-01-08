The Pokémon Company has announced that Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's next 7-Star Tera Raid Battle will kick off this weekend from 12th-14th January before repeating on 19th-21st (thanks, Serebii.net).

The upcoming event will put yet another fully evolved starter in the spotlight, with Blaziken taking the starring role. This 'mon will come as a Flying Tera Type and will be holding the Mightiest Mark. As ever, you will only be able to catch this battle bird once per save file.





Details @ pic.twitter.com/1Ec8NX0je4 Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed.

As highlighted by Serebii, this weekend will also see the return of Blissey to 5-Star Tera Raid Battles with Candy and Tera Shards up as rewards.

