We've only just had two more Tera Raid Battle Events announced for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet, but apparently, we need another one! The Pokémon Company has revealed that Drifblim and Mismagius will be the next event coming to the game. (Thanks, Serebii!)

Drifblim will be exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet, while Mismagius will be exclusive to Pokémon Violet. And you'll be able to encounter these two Pokémon more frequently in raids from 20th January through to 22nd January. This event takes place before the new 7-Star raid and the Tandemaus Raids that were announced last week.

Speaking of that 7-Star raid, we now know that the mysterious Pokémon will be a Poison Tera Type Greninja, the Water/Dark frog ninja starter Pokémon from Generation VI.





Runs from January 27th through January 29th and February 10th through February 12th



Well, that's going to be a difficult 7-Star, then! Don't forget, Greninja isn't available until 27th of January through 29th January (and again from the 10th to 12th February), so you've got time to prep.

Three Tera Raid Battle Events coming to the game over the course of the next month? That'll keep us busy for a while! You can check out all of the upcoming events in our handy guide: