If you cast your mind back to last month, you might remember that three Tera Raid Battle events in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet were suspended after a game-breaking rewards bug was found by certain players. Now, The Pokémon Company has announced that a re-run of these events will be kicking off next week, with the Chesnaught, Great Tusk and Iron Treads Tera Raid Battles running from 16th-18th June.

The Chesnaught event is a 7-star Battle, seeing the full-evolved starter wielding the Rock Tera Type and Mightiest Mark. Meanwhile, the Great Tusk and Iron Treads event falls in the 5-star category, with the starring Pokémon varying depending on which version of the game you have (Great Tusk in Scarlet and Iron Treads for Violet).

Serebii Update: The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle Events featuring Chesnaught, Great Tusk and Iron Treads have been rescheduled. Run from June 16th through June 18th 2023

Many will have missed out on the first Chesnaught event due to a certain Zelda-shaped distraction, so it is nice to know that we will all get a shot at it again next weekend.

As for what has happened to the bug that suspended the events last month, we just don't know. Let's hope that it stays away from the game this time around.