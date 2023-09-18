Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are getting yet another 5-star Tera Raid event later this month, taking place from September 22nd to September 24th.

There are two version-specific Pokémon up for grabs during the event: Scarlet players can grab Slither Wing, while Violet players will be hunting for Iron Moth.





Get Slither Wing and Iron Moth in 5 Star Tera Raid Battles.



Runs from September 22nd through 24th



Several Tera Raid events have also now ended with the announcement of Slither Wing and Iron Moth, including the Mewtwo 7-Star Tera Raid, the 'Prepare the Offense' event, and the 'A Show of Supporters' event.

