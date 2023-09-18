Pokémon Scarlet and Violet are getting yet another 5-star Tera Raid event later this month, taking place from September 22nd to September 24th.
There are two version-specific Pokémon up for grabs during the event: Scarlet players can grab Slither Wing, while Violet players will be hunting for Iron Moth.
Several Tera Raid events have also now ended with the announcement of Slither Wing and Iron Moth, including the Mewtwo 7-Star Tera Raid, the 'Prepare the Offense' event, and the 'A Show of Supporters' event.
For a glimpse at all active and upcoming Tera Raids, be sure to check out our guide below.