Pokémon Journeys Mewtwo
Image: The Pokémon Company

Update [Tue 8th Aug, 2023 15:00 BST]: Well, Trainers, after being rumoured yesterday, today's Pokémon Presents showcase revealed that the Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle is indeed a thing and it will be coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet next month from 1st-17th September.

The legendary Pokémon appearing during this special event will hold the Mightiest Mark, so this is definitely one that you will want to be victorious against to land you a chance at catching it.

To help you along your way, a special Mystery Gift is now available in the games which will let you grab your very own Mew. Just enter the code 'GETY0URMEW' into the Mystery Gift section to land a Mew with a random Tera Type.

Original article [Mon 7th Aug, 2023 16:30 BST]: With the Pokémon Presents August 2023 showcase happening tomorrow, lots of Pokémon fans are no doubt anticipating what announcements will be shared. However, Nintendo itself may have let slip one of the surprises.

According to a Thai-Japanese newsletter that has been sent out in the last 24 hours, Mewtwo will be coming to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet in the form of a new Tera Raid Battle Event. This has been shared on Twitter by Alex Cardinal.

The Mewtwo will likely be a 7-Star Tera Raid, just as other non-Scarlet & Violet Pokémon have been. It will also have the Psychic Tera Type if the image in the advertisement is anything to go by.

This hasn't been confirmed yet, but we imagine in less than 24 hours we'll know for sure whether Mewtwo will be available to catch in-game.

Will you be going after Mewtwo if if comes to Scarlet & Violet? Let us know in the comments.

[source twitter.com]