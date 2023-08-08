Update [Tue 8th Aug, 2023 15:00 BST]: Well, Trainers, after being rumoured yesterday, today's Pokémon Presents showcase revealed that the Mewtwo Tera Raid Battle is indeed a thing and it will be coming to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet next month from 1st-17th September.

The legendary Pokémon appearing during this special event will hold the Mightiest Mark, so this is definitely one that you will want to be victorious against to land you a chance at catching it.

To help you along your way, a special Mystery Gift is now available in the games which will let you grab your very own Mew. Just enter the code 'GETY0URMEW' into the Mystery Gift section to land a Mew with a random Tera Type.