The Pokémon Company doesn't appear to be slowing down on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle Events any time soon. The latest one announced will include a Garchomp and Sylveon, available in both versions.

This Tera Raid Battle will begin later this week on 17th February and will last until 19th February. Expect 4 star and 5 star raids and multiple Tera Types.



Runs from February 17th though February 19th



Details @ pic.twitter.com/XKC2ifM1Qg Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Focuses on the Pokémon Garchomp & Sylveon.Runs from February 17th though February 19thDetails @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT February 15, 2023

This latest Tera Raid Battle Event follows on from a Tandemaus Tera Raid Battle for Valentine's Day. Greninja was also offered earlier this week, along with Armarough and Ceruledge at the beginning of this month.