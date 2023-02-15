Pokemon
Image: Nintendo Life

The Pokémon Company doesn't appear to be slowing down on Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid Battle Events any time soon. The latest one announced will include a Garchomp and Sylveon, available in both versions.

This Tera Raid Battle will begin later this week on 17th February and will last until 19th February. Expect 4 star and 5 star raids and multiple Tera Types.

This latest Tera Raid Battle Event follows on from a Tandemaus Tera Raid Battle for Valentine's Day. Greninja was also offered earlier this week, along with Armarough and Ceruledge at the beginning of this month.

