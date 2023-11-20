Coming off the back of last weekend's Eevee event, The Pokémon Company has wasted no time letting us know which 'mon will be starring in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's next 7-Star Tera Raid Battles, which kick off later this week (thanks, @SerebiiNet).

Running first from 24th-26th November before repeating the following weekend on 1st-3rd December (because, yes, December is apparently that close), the next battle event will star Hisuian Samurott. The fully-evolved Gen V starter will be a Water Tera Type and will come with the Mightiest Mark. As usual, you will only be able to catch the event's leading 'mon once per save file.





Runs from November 24th through November 26th and again a week later from December 1st through December 3rd



Details @ pic.twitter.com/YUY3sbl1uC Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Water Tera Type Hisuian Samurott.Runs from November 24th through November 26th and again a week later from December 1st through December 3rdDetails @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT November 19, 2023

With this upcoming Tera Raid Battle out of the way, we will be closing in on the release of Scarlet and Violet's next DLC package, The Indigo Disk, which is heading our way on 14th December.