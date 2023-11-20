Coming off the back of last weekend's Eevee event, The Pokémon Company has wasted no time letting us know which 'mon will be starring in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's next 7-Star Tera Raid Battles, which kick off later this week (thanks, @SerebiiNet).
Running first from 24th-26th November before repeating the following weekend on 1st-3rd December (because, yes, December is apparently that close), the next battle event will star Hisuian Samurott. The fully-evolved Gen V starter will be a Water Tera Type and will come with the Mightiest Mark. As usual, you will only be able to catch the event's leading 'mon once per save file.
With this upcoming Tera Raid Battle out of the way, we will be closing in on the release of Scarlet and Violet's next DLC package, The Indigo Disk, which is heading our way on 14th December.