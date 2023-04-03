Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's next Tera Raid Battle event has been revealed and this one will see Ditto getting some time in the limelight.

The news was shared on Twitter by @SerebiiNet from which we learnt that the transforming Normal-Type will be appearing in five-star raids from 7th-9th April. During these raids, Ditto will appear with various Tera Types and will have at least five max IVs.



The latest 7-star Tera Raid Battle event ran last weekend and saw a Bug Tera Type Samurott taking centre stage. This Ditto event might not be quite as big of a deal to some, but a Pokémon like this is always handy to have available, especially when Home capabilities finally come to Scarlet and Violet...