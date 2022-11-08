We received yet another trailer for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet today. While on the surface it may have appeared to be nothing more than an elaborate music video for Ed Sheeran's newest track, 'Celestial,' it appears that there was more information bubbling away under the surface than initially met the eye.

Apart from teasing the presence of two new Pokémon, the trailer also provided a closer look at Tera Raid Battles. Now, with the help of the game's official site, The Pokémon Company has confirmed the first Terastalised 'mon who will be up for the catch when the game releases on 18th November.

The first Tera Raid Battle will be titled 'The Eevee Spotlight' and will star, you guessed it, Eevee! Running from 24th-27th November, the event will see the little type-hopping Pokémon appearing more frequently in Tera Raid Battles in a variety of Tera Types. You will be able to team up and take on this Terastalised form to find the perfect type for you.

But wait, there's more! The Pokémon Company has also announced the key player in the second Tera Raid Battle spotlight. Everyone's favourite dragon-boy, Charizard, will be taking the limelight first between 1st-4th December and then again between 15th-16th December in Black Crystal Tera Raid Battles. These will appear different to regular Tera Raid Battles due to them taking place inside a, erm, black crystal.

This Charizard will have the Dragon Tera Type and will come brandishing the Mightiest Mark - a sign of a Pokémon caught in a seven-star Tera Raid Battle. The Pokémon Company has provided a little more info on this limited-time catchable which you can find below.

Charizard cannot normally be encountered in Paldea, and the Charizard appearing during this event has Dragon as its Tera Type, making it a formidable foe and powerful ally! It will use devastatingly powerful moves in battle, so defeating it by yourself will be extremely difficult. Team up with family, friends, and Trainers around the world to take it on together!

In order to access these and any further Tera Raid Battles with online trainers, you will need to have a Nintendo Switch Online membership and have downloaded the latest Poké Portal News (which should come automatically when your device is connected to the internet).



Are you excited to get into Tera Raid Battles? Squad up in the comments and let us know!