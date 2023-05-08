The next 7-Star Tera Raid Battle event has been revealed for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and this one will see Gen VI's Chesnaught stepping into the spotlight from 12th-14th May before repeating between 19th-21st May.

All of the details for the upcoming event were shared to Twitter by @SerebiiNet, revealing that the fully-evolved starter will have the Rock Tera Type and will also have the Mightiest Mark. As we have all come to expect, those participating will only be able to catch this Chesnaught once per save file.





Runs from May 12th to May 14th and again a week later from May 19th to May 21st



This follows last weekend's return of the Ice Tera Type Inteleon event. Running alongside the Walking Wake and Iron Leaves re-run, it's going to be another busy one in the land of Paldea.

Chesnaught is the second of Gen VI's starters (fully evolved, of course) to get the Seven-Star Tera Raid treatment after we saw Greninja entering Black Crystal battles back in February. Could the remaining Delphox be around the corner?

Will you be looking to catch this Chesnaught? Let us know in the comments.