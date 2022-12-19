After facing Tyranitar and Salamence in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raid Battles earlier this month (and the return of the Tera Charizard event, of course), it looks the The Pokémon Company is getting us all nicely teed-up for the next one.

Confirmed by @SerebiiNet there will be a further two Tera Raid Battle events this year, with the latter stretching into 2023. First up, we will be facing Delibird in One- to Five-Star Raid Battles from 23rd-25th December. There will be no set Tera Type for this event (be prepared for anything!) and various different Tera Shards will be available as a reward.

Serebi Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announced. Focuses on the Pokémon Delibird. Runs from December 23rd through December 25th https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ December 19, 2022

Following on from this, the next Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle will see Cinderace turning all crystally as it gains a Fighting Tera Type and the Mightiest Mark. This event will run first from December 30th, 2022 - 1st January, 2023 before reappearing from 13th-15th January. The powerful variant of Cinderace will only be able to be caught once per save file - so be sure to make the most once you've nabbed it.





Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been announced. Battle against Fighting Tera Type Cinderace. Runs from December 30th through January 1st and January 13th through January 15th https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT December 19, 2022

With the Charizard Tera event coming to an end last weekend, we now have a short training period to make sure that our teams are in tip-top condition to face Delibird later on this week. For all the details on every Tera Raid Battle to have come to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so far, check out our handy guide below.