After facing Tyranitar and Salamence in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raid Battles earlier this month (and the return of the Tera Charizard event, of course), it looks the The Pokémon Company is getting us all nicely teed-up for the next one.
Confirmed by @SerebiiNet there will be a further two Tera Raid Battle events this year, with the latter stretching into 2023. First up, we will be facing Delibird in One- to Five-Star Raid Battles from 23rd-25th December. There will be no set Tera Type for this event (be prepared for anything!) and various different Tera Shards will be available as a reward.
Following on from this, the next Seven-Star Tera Raid Battle will see Cinderace turning all crystally as it gains a Fighting Tera Type and the Mightiest Mark. This event will run first from December 30th, 2022 - 1st January, 2023 before reappearing from 13th-15th January. The powerful variant of Cinderace will only be able to be caught once per save file - so be sure to make the most once you've nabbed it.
With the Charizard Tera event coming to an end last weekend, we now have a short training period to make sure that our teams are in tip-top condition to face Delibird later on this week. For all the details on every Tera Raid Battle to have come to Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so far, check out our handy guide below.