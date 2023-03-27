The next 7-Star Tera Raid Battle Event has been announced for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and this one will see Samurott taking centre stage.

This news was shared on the official Japanese Pokémon Twitter account (via Serebii), from which we learnt that the fully-evolved form of the Gen V starter would be available in-game between 31st March and 2nd April and then again the following week from 7th-9th April.

The Tera Raid event will see Samurott sporting the Bug Tera Type and it will also have the Mightiest Mark. As we have come to expect from these events, you will only be able to catch the headline Pokémon once per save file.





After splashing onto the scene back in Pokémon Black and White, this Water-Type has since appeared in a few other regions in the franchise, notably receiving a Hisuian form in Pokémon Legends: Arceus. Bring on the Tera Raid Battle!