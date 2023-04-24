The next 7-Star Tera Raid Battle event has been announced for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet and this one will see you facing off against Gen VIII's Inteleon first from 28th-30th April, before repeating 5th-7th May.
The details of this event were shared on Twitter by @SerebiiNet, revealing that the latest 'mon to get the seven-star treatment will have the Ice Tera Type and the Mightiest Mark. As is always the case, you will only be able to catch this version of Inteleon once per save file.
This Inteleon event follows the return of the Blissey and Typhlosion Tera Raid Battles last weekend, so it looks like things are going to be a little quieter in Paldea this time around.
Are you feeling chilled about Inteleon? Let us know in the comments.
Another reason to dive back in, this looks pretty cool to me.
At first I was doing these every weekend but... not feeling an actual incentive for doing these. No dex entrie, and already bred for all of these shinies in the past, plus the time invested in getting money and mons ready for each of these raids. Yeah, the title thing is cool, but still feels pointless at this point.
