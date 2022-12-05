It was back at the start of November that The Pokémon Company announced the first contenders in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's Tera Raid Battles, and now it looks like we know who is going to be turning all crystal-y next.

Following on from Eevee and Charizard, the next 'mon to be stepping up to the plate in the game's limited-time Tera events will be Tyranitar and Salamence from 9th-11th December. This time, the two leads will differ depending on which version of the game you own. Tyranitar will be the focus of Pokémon Scarlet, while Pokémon Violet will have Salamence.



Face Tyranitar in Scarlet or Salamence in Violet

Runs from December 9th through 11th 2022



Details @ pic.twitter.com/OC9hzYBw1N Serebii Update: The next Pokémon Scarlet & Violet Tera Raid Battle event has been announcedFace Tyranitar in Scarlet or Salamence in VioletRuns from December 9th through 11th 2022Details @ https://t.co/gDbXkIa6cr December 5, 2022

The Dark/Rock and Flying/Dragon-type Pokémon will be appearing in Four- and Five-Star Raids, with both allowing for online play. There will be no set Tera Type for these battles, so you will need to be prepared for anything.

As with the previous events, successfully defeating these Tera 'mon will give you the chance to add them to your team so this is not an event to be missed.

For a full list of all of the Tera Raid Battles that have appeared in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet so far, check out our guide below: