During the Pokémon Presents showcase, it was announced that the latest Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Tera Raid event has now begun, and it features two new Paradox Pokémon.

Taking place from February 27th, 2023 to March 12th, 2023, you'll be able to catch 'Walking Wake', a Water/Dragon type, in Pokémon Scarlet, and 'Iron Leaves', a Grass/Psychic type, in Pokémon Violet. You can only catch one of each during the event, but The Pokémon Company has said that both will feature again in future events.

In addition to the news of a new Tera Raid event, it was also announced that full DLC will be available for Scarlet and Violet starting in Fall 2023, called 'The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero'. This will be available in two parts - The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk - with the latter launching Winter 2023.