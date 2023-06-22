During the June 2023 Nintendo Direct, and after we got a look at Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's upcoming DLC, The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero, it was revealed that a brand new Tera Raid Battle Event is live and a new Mystery Gift Code is being handed out.

The Direct was stuffed full of announcements, so we don't blame you if you missed this one right at the start of the presentation. But following on from the trailer, the hosts Yoshiaki Koizumi and Shinya Takahashi shared details of both distributions.

The Tera Raid Battle Event focuses on Chest Form Gimmihoul, and during 5-star Rads, you have a higher chance of encountering a shiny version of the new Ghost-type Pokémon. The Raid is on from now until 2nd July, 2023 at 4:59pm PT.

Also up for grabs is a Mystery Gift Code which will get you 10 Nuggets, 10 Rare Candy, and a Friend Ball. The code is active until 31st July, 2023 at 7:59am PT.

The shiny Gimmighoul is particularly fun, so if you want an easier way to get a shiny version of this popular new 'mon — its evolution, Goldengho, has proven extremely popular in competitive play — then now's your chance.