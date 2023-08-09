Pokémon Scarlet & Violet's next big 7-Star Tera Raid Event isn't happening for a few more weeks just yet, but in anticipation of Mewtwo's arrival, we've got a different set of Pokémon to tackle thanks to the Terastal phenomenon in Paldea (thanks, Serebii.).

From today until 17th August — and then again from 1st to 17th September — you'll be able to take on 5-Star Raid Battles against Scizor, Hydreigon, and Blissey. The event is called Prepare the Offense and is designed to help you catch the perfect Pokémon to take down next month's Mewtwo.





Details being added @ pic.twitter.com/okHfChQJpn Serebii Update: The Pokémon Scarlet & Violet "Prepare the Offense" Tera Raid Battle event. Runs until August 17th 2023Details being added @ https://t.co/Wo8N0aI1hL August 9, 2023

Mewtwo will be available during the second wave of the Prepare the Offense raid, and it will be Psychic Tera-type. This will be trainers' first chance to catch the legendary Pokémon in Scarlet & Violet, so it's an unmissable event.

This also happens to cross over with the release of The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero's part one DLC — The Teal Mask — which launches on 13th September.