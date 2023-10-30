The Pokémon Company has announced the leading 'mon for its next 7-Star Tera Raid Battle event in Pokémon Scarlet and Violet (thanks, @SerebiiNet).

Taking the spotlight this time is Hisuian Typhlosion, which you will be able to face off against from 3rd-5th November and then a week later from 10th-12th. The regional variant of the Gen II starter will be a Fire Tera Type and will hold the Mightiest Mark. As usual, those who are successful in the battle will only be able to catch the starring 'mon once per save file.





Runs from November 3rd through November 5th and again a week later from November 10th through 12th



Details @ pic.twitter.com/u37e7RtFJl Serebii Update: The next 7 Star Tera Raid Battle has been fully revealed. Battle against Fire Tera Type Hisuian Typhlosion.Runs from November 3rd through November 5th and again a week later from November 10th through 12thDetails @ https://t.co/gDbXkHSvkT October 29, 2023

Typhlosion's Hisuian form first graced our screens in Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which saw the usual Fire Type change to become a Fire / Ghost Type combo. With the Tera Type for the upcoming event matching this base, be prepared to counter some scorching Fire attacks this weekend.

Will you be taking part in the upcoming event? Let us know in the comments.