The Pokémon Company has announced that a special 5-Star Tera Raid event for Pokémon Scarlet and Violet will begin on December 8th, 2023, and will focus on Dialga and Palkia of Diamond and Pearl fame.

The event will last until December 21st, 2023 with Dialga exclusive to Pokémon Scarlet and Palkia exclusive to Pokémon Violet. As per the norm, only one can be caught per save file.

So if you're looking to bag these legendary Pokémon, then you might want to jump in and take part in the latest event.

If you're looking to catch up on which events you might have missed or any other details, then be sure to check out our full Tera Raid guide for all the lowdown.