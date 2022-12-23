Pokémon Scarlet and Violet have been out for less than a few months now and the new generation has already had a number of distribution events. In case you missed it earlier this week, the latest promotion gives trainers the chance to catch a Delibird.

From between the 23rd and 25th of December, Delibird will appear more frequently in Tera Raid Battles. These Delibird will have "various Tera Types" - so be ready for a fierce battle. Defeating these Delibird will also yield plenty of rewards including Tera Shards.

In addition to this, players also have the opportunity to receive 50 x Ice Tera Shards between now and 26th December. To claim this gift, you'll need to open the X Menu, select Poké Portal, Mystery Gift and then 'Get with Code/Password'. Here's the code: HAPPYH0L1DAYS

This event will be followed by a Cinderace Tera Raid Battle between 30th December and 1st January, and again between 13th-15th January. You can find out more in our previous coverage.