Today is stuffed full of Pokémon news, apparently. Not only has The Pokémon Company confirmed it's holding a 25 minute Pokémon Presents showcase on Pokémon Day next week (27th February), but a brand new 7-Star Tera Raid event is coming to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet this weekend to celebrate.
From 24th to 27th February, you'll be able to take on a 7-Star Pikachu with the Mightiest Mark. This yellow mouse comes with the Water Tera Type (thanks, Serebii).
Serebii's Joe Merrick has also pointed out that the event ends at 3pm UTC rather than the standard midnight time, which is an hour after the Pokémon Presents showcase starts. Is there more up The Pokémon Company's sleeve during the presentation...