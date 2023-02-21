Today is stuffed full of Pokémon news, apparently. Not only has The Pokémon Company confirmed it's holding a 25 minute Pokémon Presents showcase on Pokémon Day next week (27th February), but a brand new 7-Star Tera Raid event is coming to Pokémon Scarlet & Violet this weekend to celebrate.

From 24th to 27th February, you'll be able to take on a 7-Star Pikachu with the Mightiest Mark. This yellow mouse comes with the Water Tera Type (thanks, Serebii).

pic.twitter.com/6gExAUaPaT Serebii Update: The next 7 star raid event has been announced for Pokémon Scarlet & Violet. Battle a Water Tera Type Pikachu. Runs from February 24th through February 27th https://t.co/NWlAdn57aQ February 21, 2023

Serebii's Joe Merrick has also pointed out that the event ends at 3pm UTC rather than the standard midnight time, which is an hour after the Pokémon Presents showcase starts. Is there more up The Pokémon Company's sleeve during the presentation...